As a music buff, I can tell you that “Physical,” one of the late Olivia Newton-John’s biggest hits, was released in 1981. It is not a personal favorite. But I do like physical football teams.
So, for one week only, “Physical” might be the surprisingly ideal theme song for The Dunham School and Lutcher, the Baton Rouge area’s only two teams headed to the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic.
Seems strange to even say this, given the fact that both coaches, Dunham’s Neil Weiner and Dwain Jenkins of Lutcher, have the reputation of being gunslingers who specialize in spread offenses.
But as Jenkins said after the Bulldogs 35-21 semifinal win over West Feliciana, time and team composition trump individual strategies.
“That is becoming our brand, some kind of way,” Jenkins said. “I was a spread guy who slung it all over the place for 12 or 13 years. All of a sudden, we will line up and try to pound you.”
Weiner says physicality is the persona of the Tigers’ senior class, led by a group of linemen who play both ways. The Tigers beat University 35-28 in their semifinal.
“Being physical is just who those guys are as a group and the rest of the team has followed their lead,” Weiner said. “Louisiana Tech is on the quarter system and my son (former Dunham player Matthew Weiner) was home and got to watch us practice last week.
“Afterwards, he told me he thought we hit more in one practice than we did all last year. They believe in each other and in what they are doing.”
It will be interesting to see how things transpire. Of course, the other common thread for the two teams is great quarterback play. Lutcher’s D’wanye Winfield ran for 331 yards on 45 carries and scored five touchdowns Friday night. Against University High on Friday, Dunham's Jackson House had 431 yards of total offense with 266 yards rushing, including a game-winning TD run.
Weiner’s fourth-seeded Tigers (12-1), winners of 12 straight, face No. 2 St. Charles Catholic (10-3) at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Division III select title game at the Caesars Superdome.
Sixth-seeded Lutcher (13-1) faces No. 4 North DeSoto (12-1) in the Division III select final that kicks off a three-game Saturday schedule at noon.
It is Dunham’s first Prep Classic final since 2004 when the Tigers beat Oak Grove 42-20 to win the Class 1A title.
Dunham knows St. Charles well. The Comets beat the Tigers 27-0 in the quarterfinals last year and 31-7 in the 2020 quarterfinals. And yes, St. Charles is known for its physicality too.
Lutcher is in the title game for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016. Friday’s semifinal win over West Feliciana followed a different progression for the Bulldogs, who beat the Saints 46-38 in the 2015 semifinals and 16-14 in the 2016 semifinals.
Lutcher faces Prep Classic newcomer North DeSoto, a team coached by perhaps Louisiana’s top spread guru, former Evangel coach Dennis Dunn.
Want championship games that are fun and physical? Watching Dunham and Lutcher this week might just be the ticket.