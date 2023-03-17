Zachary Track Invitational
Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic 154. 2. Zachary 1061/2. 3. Westgate 70. 4. Woodlawn 57. 5. Tioga 46. 6. East Ascension 42. 7. West Feliciana 381/2. 8. Denham Springs 37. 9. St. Amant 33. 10. Baton Rouge High 3. 11. Brusly 2.
Track
100: 1. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 10.78. 2. J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 10.99. 3. Tylon Williams, Zachary, 11.14.
200: 1. Mehki Boutte, Westgate, 21.72. 2. Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 22.36. 3. Cameron Brazell, Catholic High, 22.64.
400: 1. Winston DeCuir, Catholic High, 48.89. 2. Hunter Ullrich, Catholic High, 50.35. 3. Khylon Antoine, Westgate, 51.18.
800: 1. Then Langley, Zachary, 1:53.37. 2. Cameron Stepter, East Ascension, 2:01.09. 3. Leonardo Fuentes, St. Amant, 2:01.64.
1600: 1. Jonathan Thompson, Catholic High, 4:42.40. 2. David Lemann, Catholic High, 4:44.45. 3. Damien Sprouse, Zachary, 4:46.35.
3200: 1. Matthew Maynard, Catholic High, 10:09.76. 2. Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant, 10:10.42. 3. Donald Scully, Catholic High, 10:23.87.
110 hurdles: 1. Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 14.17. 2. Christion Washington, East Ascension, 15.34. 3. Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 15.35.
300 hurdles: 1. Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 38.26. 2. Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 38.35. 3. Christion Washington, East Ascension, 38.65.
4x100: 1. Woodlawn, 42.35. 2. Zachary, 42.92. 3. West Feliciana, 43.17.
4x200: 1. Westgate, 1:27.12. 2. Woodlawn, 1:28.38. 3. East Ascension, 1:28.91.
4x400: 1. Catholic High, 3:20.96. 2. Zachary, 3:26.38. 3. Tioga, 3:29.52.
4x800: 1. Catholic High, 8:03.70. 2. Zachary, 8:22.79. 3. East Ascension, 8:27.69.
Field
Shot put: 1. Joshua Johnson, Catholic High, 54-00. 2. Mehki SMith, Woodlawn, 50-04. 3. Porter Gibson, Denham Springs, 50-01.
Discus: 1. Hayden Christman, Tioga, 183-01. 2. Jermarian Jackson, West Feliciana, 142-02. 3. Ryan Cedel, Catholic High, 131-11.
Javelin: 1. Jon Michot, St. Amant, 166-02. 2. William Howard, Catholic High, 163-03. 3. Andrew Goodwin, Denham Springs, 150-09.
High jump: 1. Cayden Jones, Catholic High, 6-03. 2. Isaiah Stokes, Catholic High, 6-00. 3. Bryant Leon, Westgate, 5-10. 3. Sincere Otis, Denham Springs, 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Michael Fudge, West Feliciana, 12-06. 2. David Ferguson, Woodlawn, 11-06. 3. Kaleb Woolery, Tioga, 11-06. 3. Logan McCarthy, Zachary, 11-06.
Long jump: 1. Dashawn McBryde, Denham Springs, 22-08. 2. Cobe Johnson, Zachary, 22-04. 3. Brandon Hull, Zachary, 21-01.
Triple jump: 1. Cobe Johnson, Zachary, 43-09. 2. Bryant Leon, Westgate, 41-02.50. 3. Dillan Durand, Zachary, 38-08.
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph's 176. 2. Zachary 131. 3. Denham Springs 85. 4. West Feliciana 63. 5. Brusly 401/2. 6. St. Amant 37. 7. East Ascension 301/2. 8. Baton Rouge High 18. 9. Woodlawn 8.
Track
100: 1. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 12.34. 2. Talar Johnson, Zachary, 12.54. 3. Sariah Bethley, Zachary, 12.62.
200: 1. Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 24.84. 2. Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph, 25.16. 3. Anna Alleman, St. Joseph, 27.22.
400: 1. Justein Whyte, Brusly, 59.00. 2. Alexandria Stewart, St. Joseph, 1:00.40. 3. Katherine Gonsoulin, St. Joseph, 1:01.22.
800: 1. Rylee Deignan, Zachary, 2:33.44. 2. Ainsley Brignac, St. Joseph, 2:36.96. 3. Allie Wilkes, Denham Springs, 2:38.05.
1600: 1. Michelle Daigle, St. Joseph, 5:15.60. 2. Kaitlyn Francis, St. Joseph, 5:47.43. 3. Rylee Deignan, Zachary, 5:49.64.
3200: 1. Elise Brown, St. Joseph, 11:13.26. 2. Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph, 11:34.08. 3. Ella Willoughby, St. Amant, 12:22.73.
100 hurdles: 1. Courtney Smith, Denham Springs, 16.45. 2. Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 17.12. 3. Elizabeth Gordon, St. Joseph, 17.66.
300 hurdles: 1. Courtney Smith, Denham Springs, 47.60. 2. Isabella Lalonde, St. Joseph, 50.22. 3. Madeline Ferachi, St. Joseph, 51.56.
4x100: 1. Zachary, 47.17. 2. West Feliciana, 48.95. 3. Brusly, 49.61.
4x200: 1. Zachary, 1:40.66. 2. Brusly, 1:42.50. 3. St. Joseph, 1:43.20.
4x400: 1. St. Joseph, 4:04.31. 2. Zachary, 4:14.39. 3. Brusly, 4:19.64.
4x800: 1. West Feliciana, 10:48. 2. Zachary, 10:53.35. 3. Denham Springs, 10:55.05.
Field
Shot put: 1. Ambria Langley, Zachary, 42-08. 2. Lyndsey Darensbourg, St. Joseph, 41-05. 3. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 40-02.
Discus: 1. Ambria Langley, Zachary, 123-03. 2. Auryona Lomas, Baton Rouge High, 117-07. 3. Kiristen McGirt, East Ascension, 100-06.
Javelin: 1. Ambria Langley, Zachary, 118-07. 2. Gracie Baker, St. Amant, 98-06. 3. Avery Landry, St. Joseph, 95-09.
High jump: 1. Riley Wilson, St. Joseph, 5-02. 2. Kennedy Papillion, St. Joseph, 5-02. 3. Nala MaGee, East Ascension, 4-10. 3. Andi Smith, Denham Springs, 4-10. 3. Anelise Wickwire, Denham Springs, 4-10.
Pole vault: 1. Rachel Kerr, St. Joseph, 10-06. 2. Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 9-06. 3. Destini Sanchez-Warren, East Ascension, 8-06.
Long jump: 1. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 17-09. 2. Jordyn Taylor, Denham Springs, 17-07. 3. Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph, 17-04.50.
Triple jump: 1. Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph, 38-04. 2. Jordyn Taylor, Denham Springs, 36-00. 3. Lauryn Lewis, Denham Springs, 35-04.