Baseball
Parkview Baptist 1, Doyle 0
Doyle 000 000 000 0—0 2 1
Parkview 000 000 000 1—1 3 0
W – Cade Dubrin (4-0). L – Boogie Cummings (2-3). Leaders – PARKVIEW BAPTIST: Seth DeGeorge 1-4, RBI, Tanner Powell 1-3, Thomas Bonaventure 1-3; DOYLE: Peyton Woods 1-3, BB, Payton Woods 1-3. Records – Parkview Baptist 18-5, 5-0 in 6-3A, Doyle 14-5, 4-1.
Softball
French Settlement 3, Doyle 2
French Settlement 100 200 0 – 3 8 3
Doyle 000 020 0 – 2 3 2
W — Malloy Miles. L — Bella Collins.
Leaders – FSHS: Ava Acosta 2-4, RBI; Malloy Miles 2-4; Stella Allison 1-3, RBI. DHS: Bailey McLin 1-3; Bella Collins 1-3.
Team Records – French Settlement 14-7. Doyle 14-11.
Girls golf
At LSU Golf Course
Par 37
Team scores: 1. Denham Springs 92. 2. St. John 102.
Medalists: 1. Kaylie Harris, Denham Springs, 40. 2. Leanne Bueche, St. John, 49. 3. Reese Kennedy, Denham Springs, 52.
At Santa Maria
Team scores: 1. Episcopal, 87. 2. St. Joseph’s, 94. 3. University, 118.
Medalists: 1. Sophia Macias, Episcopal, 36. 2. Ava Heine, St. Joseph’s, 42. 3. Hana Roman, Episcopal, 51.