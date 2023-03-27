Speculation about who will replace Carlos Sample as boys basketball coach at Scotlandville is likely to continue a bit longer.
In the meantime, the Hornets do have some girls basketball coaching news. Former Ville Platte High standout Breonna O’Conner has taken over the Scotlandville girls basketball program.
“I’m already in place teaching here at Scotlandville, and I’ve met the players already,” O’Conner said. “I had the chance to watch them (Scotlandville players) some this year. We have three starters coming back, and I can’t wait to get started.”
The 27-year-old O’Conner previously coached at JS Clark Leadership in Opelousas. She has more than a passing familiarity with basketball in Baton Rouge.
O’Conner said she met Sample, who is also the Hornets’ athletic director, at a clinic. Nine years ago, she was part of a Ville Platte team that finished as the Class 3A runner-up to University High. The Bulldogs lost 63-56 in a title game played in Lake Charles.
From there, O’Conner went on to play college basketball at Northwestern State and Georgia-based Augusta University.
O’Conner takes over a Scotlandville program that returns three starters from a 2022-23 team that finished as the Division I select runner-up to John Curtis earlier this month.
“This will be a new system … something totally different for them,” O’Conner said. “Discipline is one thing I will stress.
“Based on what I’ve seen, if we work hard and play with discipline I think the sky can be the limit.”
BRHS Hall of Fame
Three athletes, four coaches and two teams that won LHSAA championships will be inducted into the Baton Rouge High Athletic Hall of Fame on May 13 at the school. Festivities start at noon. There is no admission charge.
Louren Carlino (1992), Katie Thomas Robillard (1995) and Diana Calcote Albarado are the athletes (1998) being inducted.
The late Murrell “Boots” Garland (1965-70), who coached football and track, will be inducted along with swim coach Almenia Marie Freeman Williams Warren (1970-93), girls track coach Carnel Washington (1993-2005) and gymnastics coach Kevin Nee (1979-2019).
The 1967-68 boys basketball team that won the LHSAA’s Class 3A title and the 2003-04 girls track/cross country team that swept titles in cross country, indoor and outdoor track will also be honored.
There will be a meet and greet ahead of the 1:30 p.m. induction ceremony.
Prep notables
Did you see former East Ascension basketball player Cam Carter playing for Kansas State in the NCAA tourney?
Carter, who finished his prep career at Virginia-based Oak Hill Academy, played for Mississippi State in 2021-22 before transferring to Kansas State this season. He scored in double figures in both NCAA tourney games the Wildcats played last week.
• West Feliciana’s Imani Coleman signed a track scholarship with the UL-Monroe.
• Walker’s Kearia Gross has committed to play basketball at Baton Rouge Community College for former LSU assistant and Belaire High head coach Paula Lee.