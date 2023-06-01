sprh.0430.anacoco.vs.holden-3.jpg

Holden's Taylor Douglas pitches against Anacoco during their Class B semifinal game of the LHSAA State Softball Tournament at Frasch Park in Sulphur, La., Saturday, April 30, 2022.

 By Rick Hickman/American Press

It is a trifecta for Holden’s Taylor Douglas.

The Nicholls State signee earned Outstanding Player honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B All-State softball squad for the third straight year.

“This is a great honor and a way to go out with a bang to end my high school career,” Douglas said. “The way this season ended was not ideal for any of us on team as seniors. So, this is a nice way to finish.

“I love to hit and I love to pitch. Batting leadoff was a new challenge for me this year and it was important for me to fill that role for my team.”

Holden saw its string of five straight LHSAA Class B titles come to an end. The Rockets lost in the quarterfinal round of the Division V nonselect playoffs. Douglas finished 20-11 in the circle with 164 strikeouts. She batted .586 with 24 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Anacoco senior Reid Rodriguez was voted the Outstanding Player on the Class B baseball squad. Rodriguez went 7-1 on the season pitching for Anacoco with 89 strikeouts. He also batted .435 with 16 doubles, three home runs, 37 RBIs and 36 runs.

J.C. Holt of Pitkin and Chris Brumley of Converse were honored as Class B coaches of the year.

Douglas is joined on the softball squad by teammates Gracie Duffy (.415, eight HR, 35 RBIs). The Rockets’ Brody Miller (.364, 22 stolen bases) made the Class B baseball squad.

LSWA CLASS B CHARTS

Baseball

Tait Henderson Weston Jr. 6-1

Landon Hennen Choudrant Sr. .418

Reid Rodriguez Anacoco Sr. 7-1

Jacob Hungerford Converse Sr. 7-2

Jaxon Perkins Pitkin Jr. .432

Conner Mayeaux Avoyelles Charter Jr. 9-0

Luke Johnson Grace Christian Sr. .608

Grayson Johnson Bell City Sr. .371

Aiden Coffman Hicks Jr. .423

Kane Broussard Lacassine So. .333

Brody Miller Holden Sr. 364

Chase Taylor Anacoco Sr. .526

Isaac Longino Pitkin Jr. .437

Bryce McGuire Choudrant Sr. 402

Brooks Boudreaux Converse Jr. .490

Mason Bordelon Avoyelles Charter Sr. .530

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: REID RODRIGUEZ, ANACOCO

COACH OF THE YEAR: J.C. HOLT, PITKIN

Honorable mention

Hayden Doyle, Hicks; Cy Johnson, Pitkin; Lakin Odom, Elizabeth; Slay Coleman, Elizabeth; Gabe Caillier, Bell City; Colton Blundell, Weston; Noah Spears, Doyline; Logan Ponder, Quitman; Seth Cook, Grace Christian; J.P. Bordelon, Avoyelles Charter; Kaden Bradshaw, Choudrant; Cohl Cunningham, Stanley.

Softball

Cali Deal Quitman So. .490

Maggie Guyotte Quitman Fr. .585

Taylor Douglas Holden Sr. .586

Gracie Duffy Holden Sr. .415

Sarah McDaniel Florien Sr. .409

Holly Bennett Choudrant So. .405

Bailey Davis Anacoco Jr. .493

Rayni Rivers Converse Sr. .541

Jozlyn Westfall Hicks Sr. .533

Mary Wicke Bell City Sr. .540

Wynlee Vincent Grace Christian Fr. .583

Summer Brumley Converse Jr. .500

Avery Prine Converse Jr. .489

Zoey Smith Choudrant So. .562

Cora Downs Florien Jr. .394

Hanna Jackson Anacoco Sr. .427

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: TAYLOR DOUGLAS, HOLDEN

COACH OF THE YEAR: CHRIS BRUMLEY, CONVERSE

Honorable mention

Jade Jones, Stanley; Madison Chaplin, Quitman; Ava Davis Anacoco; Courtlyn Dousay, Hicks; Shae Wetzel, Pitkin; Carlei Wheeler, Simsboro; Taylor Faust, Zwolle; Jessi White, Harrisonburg; Briana King, Monterey; Emma Wilson, Holden; Katelyn Glover, Negreet; Ryann Landry, Bell City.

