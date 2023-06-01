It is a trifecta for Holden’s Taylor Douglas.
The Nicholls State signee earned Outstanding Player honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B All-State softball squad for the third straight year.
“This is a great honor and a way to go out with a bang to end my high school career,” Douglas said. “The way this season ended was not ideal for any of us on team as seniors. So, this is a nice way to finish.
“I love to hit and I love to pitch. Batting leadoff was a new challenge for me this year and it was important for me to fill that role for my team.”
Holden saw its string of five straight LHSAA Class B titles come to an end. The Rockets lost in the quarterfinal round of the Division V nonselect playoffs. Douglas finished 20-11 in the circle with 164 strikeouts. She batted .586 with 24 home runs and 60 RBIs.
Anacoco senior Reid Rodriguez was voted the Outstanding Player on the Class B baseball squad. Rodriguez went 7-1 on the season pitching for Anacoco with 89 strikeouts. He also batted .435 with 16 doubles, three home runs, 37 RBIs and 36 runs.
J.C. Holt of Pitkin and Chris Brumley of Converse were honored as Class B coaches of the year.
Douglas is joined on the softball squad by teammates Gracie Duffy (.415, eight HR, 35 RBIs). The Rockets’ Brody Miller (.364, 22 stolen bases) made the Class B baseball squad.
LSWA CLASS B CHARTS
Baseball
Tait Henderson Weston Jr. 6-1
Landon Hennen Choudrant Sr. .418
Reid Rodriguez Anacoco Sr. 7-1
Jacob Hungerford Converse Sr. 7-2
Jaxon Perkins Pitkin Jr. .432
Conner Mayeaux Avoyelles Charter Jr. 9-0
Luke Johnson Grace Christian Sr. .608
Grayson Johnson Bell City Sr. .371
Aiden Coffman Hicks Jr. .423
Kane Broussard Lacassine So. .333
Brody Miller Holden Sr. 364
Chase Taylor Anacoco Sr. .526
Isaac Longino Pitkin Jr. .437
Bryce McGuire Choudrant Sr. 402
Brooks Boudreaux Converse Jr. .490
Mason Bordelon Avoyelles Charter Sr. .530
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: REID RODRIGUEZ, ANACOCO
COACH OF THE YEAR: J.C. HOLT, PITKIN
Honorable mention
Hayden Doyle, Hicks; Cy Johnson, Pitkin; Lakin Odom, Elizabeth; Slay Coleman, Elizabeth; Gabe Caillier, Bell City; Colton Blundell, Weston; Noah Spears, Doyline; Logan Ponder, Quitman; Seth Cook, Grace Christian; J.P. Bordelon, Avoyelles Charter; Kaden Bradshaw, Choudrant; Cohl Cunningham, Stanley.
Softball
Cali Deal Quitman So. .490
Maggie Guyotte Quitman Fr. .585
Taylor Douglas Holden Sr. .586
Gracie Duffy Holden Sr. .415
Sarah McDaniel Florien Sr. .409
Holly Bennett Choudrant So. .405
Bailey Davis Anacoco Jr. .493
Rayni Rivers Converse Sr. .541
Jozlyn Westfall Hicks Sr. .533
Mary Wicke Bell City Sr. .540
Wynlee Vincent Grace Christian Fr. .583
Summer Brumley Converse Jr. .500
Avery Prine Converse Jr. .489
Zoey Smith Choudrant So. .562
Cora Downs Florien Jr. .394
Hanna Jackson Anacoco Sr. .427
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: TAYLOR DOUGLAS, HOLDEN
COACH OF THE YEAR: CHRIS BRUMLEY, CONVERSE
Honorable mention
Jade Jones, Stanley; Madison Chaplin, Quitman; Ava Davis Anacoco; Courtlyn Dousay, Hicks; Shae Wetzel, Pitkin; Carlei Wheeler, Simsboro; Taylor Faust, Zwolle; Jessi White, Harrisonburg; Briana King, Monterey; Emma Wilson, Holden; Katelyn Glover, Negreet; Ryann Landry, Bell City.