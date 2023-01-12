The cliché says you can never go home again, but that's never been a problem for Seimone Augustus.
For more than 20 years, Augustus has represented Baton Rouge as a star at Capitol High, LSU, as an Olympian and a WNBA champion.
The Advocate will now welcome her home as keynote speaker for the 37th Star of Stars High School Sports Awards, presented by LCMC Health, at 7 p.m. May 22 at the L'Auberge Event Center.
“It’s an honor to be a part of Stars of Stars, where it all began so many years ago for myself,” Augustus said. “To be able to share my knowledge with the youth of today and speak wisdom into their journey has always been a joy for me. I’m excited for the upcoming event, as we celebrate our brightest stars.”
Augustus was a four-time girls basketball Star of Stars and the 2002 Girls Athlete of the Year. She will greet current stars as The Advocate honors top local athletes in LHSAA-sanctioned sports.
Early-bird tickets are $15 until April 3 and $20 afterward at starofstars.net.
Louisiana Farm Bureau, Gerry Lane Cadillac, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, Cox, Paretti Jaguar Land Rover of Baton Rouge, Crumbl Cookies-Baton Rouge, Guaranty Bank & Trust, RKM Primary Care, and Baton Rouge Alliance for Students are additional sponsors.
“We are very excited to have Seimone Augustus headlining The Advocate’s Star of Stars event,” The Advocate’s president, Judi Terzotis, said. “We will honor the best and brightest prep athletes in our region with an ESPY-like experience. Seimone’s high-caliber character and commitment to community service is an excellent example for our youth to emulate.
“What makes it so special is this … Seimone is not only one of the most decorated athletes in LSU history. ... She is homegrown. She has always represented LSU and Baton Rouge with pride on national and international levels. Star of Stars was already part of Seimone’s legacy as a high school star. Now she is going to add another chapter.”
Augustus’ feats — including a dunk in a middle-school game — made her a legend even before she came to Capitol High in 1998-99. As a freshman, she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated for Women with the headline: “Is she the next Michael Jordan?”
Capitol was 138-7 and won two Class 4A titles. Augustus averaged 27.4 points, scored 3,600 career points and pulled down 1,728 rebounds. She was Louisiana’s Miss Basketball twice and starred in the first McDonald’s Girls All-Star game.
Augustus led LSU to three Final Four appearances, a 114-17 record and two National Player of the Year awards. She was the No. 1 WNBA overall draft pick of the Minnesota Lynx, earned Rookie of the Year honors and was a seven-time WNBA All-Star while helping the Lynx win four titles.
She was the 2011 WNBA Finals MVP and on the WNBA’s 20th anniversary team in 2016. Augustus won Olympic gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
Other past athlete of the year award winners include ESPN personality Marcus Spears (Southern Lab, 2001), five-time Olympic volleyball player Danielle Scott (Woodlawn, 1990), Atlanta Falcons lineman Todd McClure (Central, 1995), LSU football/baseball standout Chad Jones (Southern Lab, 2007) and rowing Olympian Meghan O'Leary (Episcopal, 2003). Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic and Ava Riche of St. Joseph’s Academy were the 2022 winners.
The Advocate sports staff selects award winners for each sport. Our staff invites area schools and fans to nominate their athletes, teams and coaches for the top awards — boys and girls athletes of the year, boys and girls coaches of the year and team of the year.
Nominations are also sought for two special awards, the courage award and the spirit award. The courage award honors a coach or athlete who has overcome significant physical or personal hardships. People who go above and beyond to support programs at a particular high school are considered for the spirit honor.
“I keep saying year after year that Star of Stars is one of the best things we do, because if you look at a lot of our past winners, they’ve gone off to become household names — and we get to say we saw them way before they got to be world-famous,” sports editor Perryn Keys said. “But to me, this one is pretty special.
"With all due respect to all the other greats who have come through here, I’m willing to say Seimone is the best born-and-raised Baton Rouge athlete of all time. Certainly, the most accomplished. And of course, we got to honor her here many years ago. This is as full-circle as it gets.”