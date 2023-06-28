Scotlandville track star Makeriah Harris has collected plenty of first-place finishes over the last two seasons. Harris added one more — becoming the Hornets’ first Gatorade Louisiana Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year winner.
As a junior, Harris led Scotlandville to the LHSAA Division I indoor title and a share of the Class 5A outdoor title. Gatorade announced the 2022-23 award in a Wednesday press release.
Harris is the fourth local athlete to win a Louisiana Gatorade award in recent weeks, joining St. Amant’s Addison Jackson (softball), Catholic’s Max Cavana (boys soccer) and Faith Johnston of Parkview Baptist (girls soccer).
“Makeriah Harris has made a big impact nationally since her freshman year and she reached another level this season in the 100-meter hurdles to support her past elite efforts in the 300 and 400 hurdles,” said Erik Boal, editor at DyeStat.com. “No junior in U.S. prep history has showcased the impressive range that Harris has demonstrated across the indoor 60 hurdles along with the 100, 300 and 400 outdoors.”
As a junior, Harris set a Louisiana record by running a wind-legal time of 13.18 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles at the Texas Relays, the nation’s second-best time for a high school girl in 2023. She won the 60 hurdles indoors with a time of 8.66 seconds.
Harris later set 5A/composite records while winning the 100-meter hurdles in 13.49 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 41.49 seconds and anchored a 4x200 relay that snapped a 21-year-old record.
In the classroom Harris carries a weighted 4.48 grade point average. She does volunteer work for multiple organizations and is a member of the Warrior of Worship Spiritual Dancers and Youth Choir at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church
By winning the Louisiana Gatorade honor, Harris is now eligible to win the national Gatorade award that will be announced in the weeks ahead. Former LSU star Lolo Jones and international track star Sydney McLaughlin are among the past national winners.