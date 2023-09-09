Class 5A
1. John Curtis (1-0) did not play
2. Catholic-Baton Rouge (1-1) lost to Warren Easton, 49-26
3. Destrehan (2-0) beat John Ehret, 24-7
4. Edna Karr (2-0) beat Scotlandville, 45-0
5. Zachary (1-0) did not play
6. Ruston (1-1) beat Jesuit, 35-7
7. St. Augustine (2-0) beat L.B. Landry, 40-0
8. Carencro (2-0) beat Barbe, 60-14
9. West Monroe (2-0) beat East Ascension, 34-20
10. Acadiana (1-1) beat Sulphur, 35-7
Others receiving votes: Southside (2-0) beat Cecilia, 49-46, Brother Martin (2-0) beat St. Paul’s, 23-10, Airline (2-0) beat Union Parish, 48-44, East St. John (2-0) beat G.W. Carver, 44-0, Captain Shreve (1-1) lost to Calvary Baptist, 61-27, Dutchtown (2-0) beat Ponchatoula, 6-0, East Ascension (0-2) lost to West Monroe, 34-20.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (2-0) beat Alexandria, 49-21
2. Lafayette Christian (2-0) beat Woodlawn-BR, 49-14
3. Neville (2-0) beat Ouachita Parish, 19-15
4. Westgate (2-0) beat Lake Charles Prep, 43-7
5. Warren Easton (2-0) beat Catholic-Baton Rouge, 49-26
6. West Feliciana (1-1) lost to Central, 41-9
7. Lutcher (1-1) lost to St. Charles, 16-14
8. North DeSoto (1-1) beat Center, TX, 57-52
9. Teurlings Catholic (2-0) beat Avoyelles, 45-14
10. Leesville (1-1) lost to Jena, 22-20
Others receiving votes: Archbishop Shaw (0-2) lost to The Kinkaid School, TX, 21-14, De La Salle (1-0) plays Saturday, Evangel Christian (1-1) beat Mansfield, 50-0, Cecilia (1-1) lost to Southside, 49-46, Plaquemine (1-1) beat McKinley, 32-22, Vandebilt Catholic (1-1) beat Central Lafourche, 41-7.
Class 3A
1. University (1-1) lost to Archbishop Rummel, 20-17
2. St. James (1-1) beat West St. John, 61-0
3. Union Parish (1-1) lost to Airline, 48-44
4. E.D. White (2-0) beat Archbishop Hannan, 52-21
5. Sterlington (1-1) beat Mangham, 41-0
6. Madison Prep (1-1) beat Southern Lab, 13-12
7. Lake Charles Prep (1-1) lost to Westgate, 43-7
8. Parkview Baptist (1-1) lost to Catholic-New Iberia, 14-10
9. John F. Kennedy (2-0) beat Terrebonne, 20-7
10. Iowa (1-1) beat Rayne, 35-18
Others receiving votes: St. Louis (2-0) beat Iota, 20-7, Jena (2-0) beat Leesville, 22-20, Bogalusa (1-1) lost to Slidell, 41-12, Amite (1-1) beat Loranger, 42-6, Iota (1-1) lost to St. Louis, 20-7, Carroll (2-0) won via forfeit over Green Oaks, Patterson (1-1) lost to Bunkie, 26-0
Class 2A
1. Calvary Baptist (2-0) beat Captain Shreve, 61-27
2. Oak Grove (1-1) lost to Ouachita Christian, 28-7
3. St. Charles (2-0) beat Lutcher, 16-14
4. Newman (2-0) beat Riverside Academy, 33-7
5. Notre Dame (1-1) beat St. Martinville, 27-7
6. Dunham (1-1) beat Live Oak, 24-14
7. Many (1-1) beat DeRidder, 34-13
8. Mangham (0-2) lost to Sterlington, 41-0
9. Rosepine (1-1) lost to South Beauregard, 28-0
10. Episcopal-Baton Rouge (1-1) beat St. Thomas Aquinas, 34-23
Others receiving votes: South Plaquemines (1-1) lost to Belle Chasse, 20-6, Avoyelles (0-2) lost to Teurlings Catholic, 45-14, Grand Lake (1-1) lost to Wesminster-Opelousas, 23-12, Loreauville (2-0) beat DeQuincy, 13-0, East Feliciana (1-1) beat East Iberville, 40-12, Northlake Christian (2-0) beat Albany, 28-9, Ascension Episcopal (1-1) lost to Vermilion Catholic, 30-28, M.L. King Charter (1-1) lost to Franklin, 24-6.
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (2-0) beat Oak Grove, 28-7
2. Southern Lab (1-1) lost to Madison Prep, 13-12
3. Kentwood (2-0) beat Jewel Sumner, 25-12
4. Vermilion Catholic (2-0) beat Ascension Episcopal, 30-28
5. Riverside Academy (1-1) lost to Newman, 33-7
6. Homer (1-1) beat Minden, 26-20
7. St. Frederick (1-1) lost to Franklin Parish, 59-31
8. St. Martin’s (1-0) plays Saturday
9. Haynesville (2-0) beat Harmony Grove, TX, 21-20
10. Ascension Catholic (2-0) beat Opelousas Catholic, 39-28
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s (2-0) beat Buckeye, 44-12, Central Catholic-Morgan City (1-1) lost to Abbeville, 20-7, Glenbrook Academy (2-0) beat Bossier, 28-6, Opelousas Catholic (0-2) lost to Ascension Catholic, 39-28, Logansport (1-1) beat Loyola Prep, 46-21.