Madison Prep quarterback Tylan Johnson (7) dives across the goal line after shaking Southern Lab defensive back Chad Jones (21) in the first quarter on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Scotlandville High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Class 5A

1. John Curtis (1-0) did not play

2. Catholic-Baton Rouge (1-1) lost to Warren Easton, 49-26

3. Destrehan (2-0) beat John Ehret, 24-7

4. Edna Karr (2-0) beat Scotlandville, 45-0

5. Zachary (1-0) did not play

6. Ruston (1-1) beat Jesuit, 35-7

7. St. Augustine (2-0) beat L.B. Landry, 40-0

8. Carencro (2-0) beat Barbe, 60-14

9. West Monroe (2-0) beat East Ascension, 34-20

10. Acadiana (1-1) beat Sulphur, 35-7

Others receiving votes: Southside (2-0) beat Cecilia, 49-46, Brother Martin (2-0) beat St. Paul’s, 23-10, Airline (2-0) beat Union Parish, 48-44, East St. John (2-0) beat G.W. Carver, 44-0, Captain Shreve (1-1) lost to Calvary Baptist, 61-27, Dutchtown (2-0) beat Ponchatoula, 6-0, East Ascension (0-2) lost to West Monroe, 34-20.

Class 4A

1. St. Thomas More (2-0) beat Alexandria, 49-21

2. Lafayette Christian (2-0) beat Woodlawn-BR, 49-14

3. Neville (2-0) beat Ouachita Parish, 19-15

4. Westgate (2-0) beat Lake Charles Prep, 43-7

5. Warren Easton (2-0) beat Catholic-Baton Rouge, 49-26

6. West Feliciana (1-1) lost to Central, 41-9

7. Lutcher (1-1) lost to St. Charles, 16-14

8. North DeSoto (1-1) beat Center, TX, 57-52

9. Teurlings Catholic (2-0) beat Avoyelles, 45-14

10. Leesville (1-1) lost to Jena, 22-20

Others receiving votes: Archbishop Shaw (0-2) lost to The Kinkaid School, TX, 21-14, De La Salle (1-0) plays Saturday, Evangel Christian (1-1) beat Mansfield, 50-0, Cecilia (1-1) lost to Southside, 49-46, Plaquemine (1-1) beat McKinley, 32-22, Vandebilt Catholic (1-1) beat Central Lafourche, 41-7.

Class 3A

1. University (1-1) lost to Archbishop Rummel, 20-17

2. St. James (1-1) beat West St. John, 61-0

3. Union Parish (1-1) lost to Airline, 48-44

4. E.D. White (2-0) beat Archbishop Hannan, 52-21

5. Sterlington (1-1) beat Mangham, 41-0

6. Madison Prep (1-1) beat Southern Lab, 13-12

7. Lake Charles Prep (1-1) lost to Westgate, 43-7

8. Parkview Baptist (1-1) lost to Catholic-New Iberia, 14-10

9. John F. Kennedy (2-0) beat Terrebonne, 20-7

10. Iowa (1-1) beat Rayne, 35-18

Others receiving votes: St. Louis (2-0) beat Iota, 20-7, Jena (2-0) beat Leesville, 22-20, Bogalusa (1-1) lost to Slidell, 41-12, Amite (1-1) beat Loranger, 42-6, Iota (1-1) lost to St. Louis, 20-7, Carroll (2-0) won via forfeit over Green Oaks, Patterson (1-1) lost to Bunkie, 26-0

Class 2A

1. Calvary Baptist (2-0) beat Captain Shreve, 61-27

2. Oak Grove (1-1) lost to Ouachita Christian, 28-7

3. St. Charles (2-0) beat Lutcher, 16-14

4. Newman (2-0) beat Riverside Academy, 33-7

5. Notre Dame (1-1) beat St. Martinville, 27-7

6. Dunham (1-1) beat Live Oak, 24-14

7. Many (1-1) beat DeRidder, 34-13

8. Mangham (0-2) lost to Sterlington, 41-0

9. Rosepine (1-1) lost to South Beauregard, 28-0

10. Episcopal-Baton Rouge (1-1) beat St. Thomas Aquinas, 34-23

Others receiving votes: South Plaquemines (1-1) lost to Belle Chasse, 20-6, Avoyelles (0-2) lost to Teurlings Catholic, 45-14, Grand Lake (1-1) lost to Wesminster-Opelousas, 23-12, Loreauville (2-0) beat DeQuincy, 13-0, East Feliciana (1-1) beat East Iberville, 40-12, Northlake Christian (2-0) beat Albany, 28-9, Ascension Episcopal (1-1) lost to Vermilion Catholic, 30-28, M.L. King Charter (1-1) lost to Franklin, 24-6.

Class 1A

1. Ouachita Christian (2-0) beat Oak Grove, 28-7

2. Southern Lab (1-1) lost to Madison Prep, 13-12

3. Kentwood (2-0) beat Jewel Sumner, 25-12

4. Vermilion Catholic (2-0) beat Ascension Episcopal, 30-28

5. Riverside Academy (1-1) lost to Newman, 33-7

6. Homer (1-1) beat Minden, 26-20

7. St. Frederick (1-1) lost to Franklin Parish, 59-31

8. St. Martin’s (1-0) plays Saturday

9. Haynesville (2-0) beat Harmony Grove, TX, 21-20

10. Ascension Catholic (2-0) beat Opelousas Catholic, 39-28

Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s (2-0) beat Buckeye, 44-12, Central Catholic-Morgan City (1-1) lost to Abbeville, 20-7, Glenbrook Academy (2-0) beat Bossier, 28-6, Opelousas Catholic (0-2) lost to Ascension Catholic, 39-28, Logansport (1-1) beat Loyola Prep, 46-21.