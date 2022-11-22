Once everything was finalized, one of the first calls Hutch Gonzales made was to one of his best friends.
“Alright, welcome to LP (Livingston Parish) … you better get ready,” Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard said when he heard the news.
Gonzales, who spent last season as offensive coordinator at Central, was hired as the new head football coach at Live Oak High on Monday. Prior to the 2022 season, he spent three seasons as head coach at Mandeville High.
“It’s kind of crazy, but I have some experience with Live Oak,” Gonzales said. “I did not spend a whole lot of time there, but when Brett (Beard) was coaching there, I would come and visit.
“He (Beard) is somebody who is a very important part of my journey as a coach. I loved coming down there to hang out with him. And whenever I came to Live Oak I was always so impressed with the facilities and everything about the place. I am very excited to have this opportunity.”
Gonzales takes over for Blane Westmoreland, who stepped down after three years as head coach. The Eagles finished 3-7 in 2022.
An unusual twist of fate brought Gonzales closer to Live Oak. Last April, he resigned after three seasons as head coach at Mandeville in wake of an administrative change at the school when the incoming principal told him he planned to “move in a new direction” with the football program.
A few weeks later, Gonzales was hired as the offensive coordinator at Central. He was 23-18 in three seasons at Mandeville, including a quarterfinal berth in 2019. Gonzales also had a head coaching stint at St. Thomas Aquinas.
“I used to go back and tell my buddies in St. Tammany, ‘You have to see this place (Live Oak). The facilities are gorgeous and they do things the right way,' ” Gonzales said. “It’s really cool for me to now take over that (program).”
Gonzales said he hopes to be in place at LOHS as soon as possible to take over the day-to-day operation. He said his family also is making plans to move from the northshore area to Livingston Parish.