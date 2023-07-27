NATCHITOCHES — The right combination of food and spices makes a Louisiana recipe legendary.
With a mix of laughs, talk of tears and insightful stories, the 2023 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction class cemented its status during a news conference held Thursday.
“All I could say was, ‘Wow,’ ” New Orleans native Ron Washington said when asked about being part of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame's 64th induction class.
The news conference held at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Museum kicked off a three-day celebration that culminates with Saturday’s induction ceremony set for 7 p.m. at the Natchitoches Events Center.
The event featured 11 of the 12 inductees. Quarterback Eli Manning, a New Orleans native and a former Newman, Ole Miss and New York Giants star, joins the festivities Friday.
Although Manning joining his father Archie and older brother Peyton in the LSHOF is a major story line, others were spotlighted during the news conference.
The baseball-centric class includes Washington, who had a 10-year Major League Baseball career as a player but is well known for his stint as manager of the Texas Rangers when he led the organization to two World Series. He is now a coach for the Atlanta Braves.
Former LSU pitcher Paul Byrd, ex-LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri and longtime Parkview Baptist baseball coach M.L. Woodruff are part of the class, too. And there were ties among all of the baseball inductees.
Byrd, a 14-year MLB pitcher and now a broadcaster for the Braves, called the LSHOF induction a humbling experience, saying “I’ve never been the best in the world at anything.”
Byrd thanked Washington for his insightful way of handling pitchers. Byrd praised Mainieri for his handling of pitchers. Mainieri and Woodruff were LSU teammates as freshmen.
Manning and two Louisiana high school/college stars who played for the Chicago Bears, Tulane running back Matt Forte and LSU receiver Wendell Davis, are the football players in the group.
Forte told the group what it was like to excel after a serious injury. Davis, whose NFL career was cut short by injury, explained how a bond forged with quarterback Tommy Hodson set the stage for LSU success.
The other Davis in the class, former LSU track and field star and Olympian Walter Davis, injected levity, asking Forte: “If they had the transfer portal then, would you have jumped to LSU?” Forte responded with a solid “no.”
Poignant moments came from 86-year-old Walter Imahara, a Baton Rouge resident and decades-long weightlifting champion, and Shreveport basketball star Alana Beard.
Imahara, a Japanese-American, was born in California. His family was sent to an internment camp during World War II when he was a small child. Imahara, who won 25 gold medals for the U.S. in weightlifting, stressed the importance of contributions and service.
Beard was a four-time state champion at Southwood High. Being homesick made her cry, but Beard said she knew becoming a star at Duke was a means to an end.
“I understood basketball would get me where I wanted to go,” Beard said.