It was business as usual at the LHSAA’s executive committee summer meeting Thursday. There was no long blast of complaints about the revamped select/nonselect divisions format that some envisioned.
There was more discussion about holdback students and incoming freshmen who engage in summer workouts prior to their ninth-grade year.
What does this say about the LHSAA’s future? Perhaps more than you think.
Keep in mind:
• Chances of the LHSAA making everyone happy with any select/nonselect system, or many other things, is impossible. Society sees singular goals for an individual or a team/school as more important than benefits for an entire group.
• A vote to approve or reject what the LHSAA executive committee put in place for 2022-23 is now set for January. Two failed attempts to call a special meeting on these items did not garner the required 50% written support of principals to mandate a meeting. That is significant, though more attempts may follow.
The select/nonselect sports battle is more than 10 years old. It makes us question school structures, the concept of fair play and what expectations for high school sports should be. Good luck finding a consensus in Louisiana, or anywhere else, on those topics.
My big takeaway from last January’s convention, based on comments by multiple principals, was this — the issue was not so much the new definition for select/nonselect or a 10-division system, it was how the executive committee got there. I get that, but failure to muster interest for a special meeting paints a different picture.
Lincoln Prep Principal Gordon Ford noted that some school leaders are willing to “abdicate” power to the LHSAA given their other challenges. Ford also said schools seem to like the new system after the 2022-23 trial run. Both valid points.
Now a history lesson. Attempts for a private/public schools split before 2013 failed. A perfect storm of factors led to the football-only split. Basketball, baseball and softball splits followed.
The numbers shared with me prior to that first vote were significant. Research of more than 50 LHSAA titles from all classes found 51 percent of football and 67 percent of baseball titles were won by “select” schools, which then made up about 25 percent of the LHSAA membership. These were private schools, full magnet schools and laboratory schools.
The football split needed a simple majority to pass. Non-football schools voted on it. LHSAA bylaws were later amended to require a two-thirds vote to change a constitutional bylaw and to limit votes on individual sports to schools fielding that sport.
Here are some 2023 numbers. Requests for a special meeting attracted 135 and 169 responses, respectively, well below the 206 needed.
There is a catch, if the threshold is met, the meeting won’t take place unless 206 schools attend. Extra point here: Responses are meeting requests and do not signify yes or no votes. Some may want to pass it and move on.
The LHSAA’s revamped system balanced the slate with 218 nonselect schools and 199 select schools, which led to competitive playoffs in five select/five nonselect divisions in 2022-23. It happened because the education landscape changed.
There are more charter schools, more schools with magnet components with students from multiple attendance zones and a growth of open-enrollment parishes that allow students options outside one attendance zone. Those schools fit the “select” model.
Some schools, including several from north Louisiana, dispute their select placement. Some appealed, which is their right, and were rejected.
It looks like the LHSAA membership could be ready to move on with this new system? Again, only time will tell.