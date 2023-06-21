Those Friday nights high school football players and fans long for are still two months away. A mix of cloud cover and sun was enough, at least for now, late Wednesday morning for 7-on-7 matchups at Walker High.
It was Week 3 of the Robert Graves Metro Baton Rouge Summer 7-on-7 league that concludes next week. Games are played at five sites. No shoulder pads, no jerseys and no scoreboard is no problem. Teaching and developing chemistry is key.
“The big thing about 7-on-7 is that it gives us a way to get work in,” Scotlandville coach Ryan Cook said. “This is not like summer baseball or basketball where you get to play actual games.
“Sure, you wish there were ways to have the linemen involved. This is a good way to measure growth each week. Do they understand the routes we’re running on offense? Do the defensive backs recognize what the other team is doing and make the right adjustments?”
The local 7-on-7 league includes 26 teams from the BR area and a slightly beyond. Ponchatoula was part of Wednesday’s five-team mix that also included host Walker, Scotlandville, Woodlawn and Plaquemine.
Games last 20 minutes and offenses start at 45-yard-line. Teams must move at least 15 yards to get a first down. Denham Springs, Live Oak, Dutchtown and Zachary were the other host sites.
A year ago, veteran quarterbacks like LSU’s Rickie Collins of Woodlawn, Alabama’s Eli Holstein of Zachary and Scotlandville’s Zae Teasett of Southern drew crowds of fans and recruiting analysts. The presence Tennessee’s Jordan Matthews (Woodlawn) and LSU’s Kylin Jackson (LSU) was a crowd pleaser too.
Just a handful of spectators were watching on this Wednesday, more indicative of a work day or a high-powered 7-on-7 event hosted by a college or another entity.
Newcomers Myron Jackson of Woodlawn and Zenard Green of Scotlandville were among those first taking the snaps for their teams. There were big plays, pass breakups and interceptions. There were post-play celebrations and coach-driven corrections during and in between games.
Scotlandville’s Cook shuttled the team’s water cooler to different locations during the two-hour competition period, allowing his coordinators to make the calls. First-year Plaquemine coach Donald Williams Jr. also watched intently for the most part. Like the other head coaches, Williams did step in from time to time to make a point.
“We are working on a lot of little things,” Williams said. “The most important thing is to make sure they understand everything out here matters. We have a lot of new starters this year and I am proud of the kids because they have been showing up and working.
“Today, the focus is for our quarterback and receivers to understand alignment and spacing. And getting to the ball on defense once it is thrown your way. You can always get better from this. The harder part is showing up every day to work.”
The desire to see teams other than typical northshore opponents made competing in Baton Rouge attractive for Ponchatoula coach Trey Willie. As his team awaited the next rotation, Walker coach Chad Mahaffey also noted the importance of competition against other opponents.
“It’s not just you-against-you,” Mahaffey said. “I think the main benefit here is that you get different looks and seedifferent players,” Mahaffey said. “You have to make adjustments … you learn.”