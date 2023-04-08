First, Madison Suire of Hathaway and Avoyelles Charter’s Jalen Brown helped their teams to LHSAA basketball championships.
Now, Suire and Brown were selected as the Outstanding Players on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B All-State teams.
Suire and Hathaway claimed a Division V nonselect title with a win over traditional power Fairview. Brown helped Avoyelles win a Division V select championship, the school’s first state title.
Suire averaged 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game. Brown had averages of 18 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Veteran Florien girls coach Dewain Strother concluded his legendary career by picking up the Class B Coach of the Year honors. He led his Florien squad to another appearance in the state semifinals and ends his 40-year stint with 1,235 wins, the most wins by a girls coach in Louisiana history and second all-time in the nation.
Avoyelles Charter’s Antonio Benjamin was voted boys Coach of the Year. His resume included wins over teams in every LHSAA classification.
LSWA CLASS B CHARTS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg
Jalen Brown Avoyelles Charter 5-8 So. 18.0
Chase Taylor, Anacoco 6-1 Sr. 12p 6r 6a 2s
Kenneth Montgomery, Zwolle 6-1 Sr, 18.0
Kane Broussard, Lacassine 6-4 So. 20.0
Jamaria Clark, Doyline 6-2 Sr. 31.0
Second Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg
Dustin Welch, Anacoco 6-4 Jr. 16.0
Aaron Garcia, Lacassine 6-0 Sr. 18.0
Zakelveon Gadison, Rapides 5-10 Jr. 24.0
Jake Forbes, Holden 6-4 Sr. 15.0
Armonii Benjamin, Avoyelles Charter 6-0 Fr. 15.0
COACH OF THE YEAR: ANTONIO BENJAMIN, AVOYELLES PUBLIC CHARTER
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JALEN BROWN, AVOYELLES PUBLIC CHARTER
HONORABLE MENTION: Hayden Doyle, Hicks; Jacob Maxie, Stanley; Jamarion Clark, Castor; Logan Ponder, Quitman; Tucker Johnson, Florien; Braeden Fordham, Pitkin; Kaelip Wright, Simsboro; Parker Batterton, Choudrant; Lawrence Pickney, J.S. Clark; Jacob Vilar, Episcopal of Acadiana.
GIRLS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg
Madison Suire Hathaway 5-4 Jr. 12.0
Alexis Dyer Oak Hill 5-11 Jr. 16.0
Latoya Holmes Florien 5-7 Sr. 14.0
Lamiyah Sanchez Hathaway 5-7 Sr. 23.0
Reese Stephens Hicks 5-4 Jr. 15.0
Second Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg
JaNasura Richardson, Florien 6-0 So. 12.0
Paige Mayo, Anacoco 6-0 Sr. 14.0
Gracie Miller, Midland 5-9 Jr. 17.0
Sydnie Cooley Lacassine 5-6 Sr. 16.0
Kacey Breithaupt Holden 5-3 Sr. 12.0
COACH OF THE YEAR: DEWAIN STROTHER, FLORIEN
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MADISON SUIRE, HATHAWAY
HONORABLE MENTION: Cali Deal, Quitman; Bella Henry, Anacoco; Ikeia Brown, Simsboro; McKayla Price, Zwolle; Shyanne Phillips, Hicks; Briley Peterson, Weston; Payton Herpin, Bell City; Taylor Barnaba, J.S. Clark; Kensie Trisler, Harrisonburg; Kate Deshotel, Avoyelles Charter.