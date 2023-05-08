Everybody loves championships and championship seasons. And for good reason.
There’s the thrill of victory and all the compelling stories that go with it.
But sometimes we all need to recalibrate with a reality check. I got mine a couple of weeks ago at the LHSAA state softball tournament.
Asking a coach whose team lost a title game about how it felt to come so close to a title and what that means is nothing new to the media. Credit Albany coach Brian Ford for providing the perfect response.
Ford said he felt his team was a winner … obviously not on the scoreboard that day … but in the all-important game of life for players and in building a school program.
I get that. I often tell co-workers and coaches that championship events offer a sadly cruel reality these days on nearly every level.
There can be only one winner at the end of a season. All too often the team that loses that final game, match or race gets labeled “a loser” when nothing is further from the truth.
Applying that loser label to youth and high school sports bothers me. It should bother administrators, coaches and parents, too.
Sure, winning is great and everybody wants to do it. No one ever said, “Hey, I wouldn’t mind losing today.” But if hoisting a big trophy and ordering championship rings are the only things to celebrate, we are missing out on so much.
Milestones can certainly be measured in terms of wins and trophies. But what about personal bests or achieving something a school has never done before? Or overcoming hardships to just compete?
High school sports are more than a means to win. They help prepare student-athletes for life. They teach discipline and perseverance. They can model teamwork and build confidence.
Let me cite an example. Many years ago, I saw a coach wildly celebrating after a 100-meter hurdles race. High-fives, fist bumps and hugs. I knew his athlete did not win, so I asked about it.
Turns out, the athlete was new to track and nervous about even trying to do the hurdles. That day the athlete set a personal best by nearly four seconds. The time did not win the race or make the top three list we published. But it was worth celebrating.
And you never know what celebrating more than just wins might lead to.
Case in point, former Brusly High track athlete Taylor Shaw made a social media post about completing her master's degree over the weekend. She is pondering a trifecta — going for a doctorate.
My big takeaway — celebrate milestones and the joy of competing — regardless of what any scoreboard says.
Fereday’s big week
Dutchtown’s Rachel Fereday ended her prep track career Saturday night with her second record-setting performance in the 800 meters this spring. On top of that, Fereday’s appointment to the Air Force Academy was announced.
Fereday is set to compete at Air Force after breaking a nine-year-old record in the Class 5A outdoor 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 11.75 seconds. She won the Division I indoor 800 in 2:14.5 in February, breaking a 40-year-old mark.
And about track …
Kudos to everyone who persevered through the long delays and doubts about whether the LHSAA outdoor track and field meet could be completed Saturday. So much rain and lightning.
Athletes, coaches and parents certainly need to take a bow.
Also, thank you to the LHSAA staff led by assistant executive director Adam MacDowell, the LSU track and field officials association and LSU track coach Dennis Shaver, whose staff also adjusted to every change.