Two new District 4-5A girls basketball rivals nearly met for a midseason clash at the Alario Center in Westwego, with a Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic title on the line.
However, both Zachary High and Liberty saw their Gold Bracket tournament runs end Saturday morning in close, physical semifinal games.
Liberty (10-6) squad’s furious second-half comeback fell short in a 42-35 loss to St. Thomas More. Zachary (18-3) didn’t have enough firepower to keep pace with Amite duo Miracle Irving and Hailey Brumfield, who combined to score 48 points, in the Warriors' 63-56 win.
ST. THOMAS MORE 42, LIBERTY 35: Each time St. Thomas More threatened to build an insurmountable lead, Liberty climbed back into the game. St. Thomas More jumped out to an early 12-3 lead, thanks to two quick threes on their first two possessions.
Mayshiya Cherry then answered with a deep three from the right wing, helping Liberty trim the deficit to five in the second quarter.
But the Cougars still led by 13 at the start of the fourth period. That is, until Whitney Hart led another Patriot comeback. She scored eight points in the frame and tied the game late with a putback layup.
Center AC Froehlich, who scored a game-high 19 points, put St. Thomas More back in front with a couple buckets and preserved the lead with a key rebound.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way they fought back,” said Liberty coach Valencia Wilson. “We have a young team that’s learning to play together. With Whitney in foul trouble and our senior captain (Cherry), she did a great job of leading us verbally and on the defensive end. And St. Thomas More is well-coached and well-rounded. They did a wonderful job.”
AMITE 63, ZACHARY 56: At halftime, Zachary and Amite were locked in a back-and-forth contest. The Broncos led 34-32.
But Irving caught fire in the third, scoring 16 of her game-high 31 points in the quarter. She finished through contact in the paint, converting a three-point play. She raced out in transition to nab easy buckets on the break. And she splashed a couple three-pointers, both from the left corner.
Thanks to Irving and Brumfield, who added 17 points, Amite led by 12 to start the fourth and ended the game with a 63-56 win.
Zachary got strong performances from Tiarra McPipe and Bria Raymond, who together chipped in 39 points. But they couldn’t match the red-hot Irving.
“We started off really good, but we missed a lot of easy shots in close,” said Zachary coach Tami McClure. “And then, we had a momentum shift. They started penetrating. Our defense wasn’t as it should’ve been. And we tried a couple of different defenses, and we just weren’t up to par with what we were supposed to do.”