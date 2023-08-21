Volleyball
Tuesday
Brusly Jamboree
At Brusly High
Courts 1-2
Livonia vs. Northeast, Port Allen vs. Plaquemine, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast vs. Port Allen, Plaquemine vs. Livonia, 6 p.m.
Northeast vs. Plaquemine, Livonia vs. Port Allen, 6:30 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Scotlandville, Brusly vs. St. John, 7 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. St. John, Madison Prep vs. Brusly, 7:30 p.m.
St. John vs. Madison Prep, Brusly vs. Scotlandville, 8 p.m.
Court 3
Slaughter Charter vs. Geo Next, 4 p.m.
McKinley vs. White Castle, 4:30 p.m.
Geo Next vs. Baker, 5 p.m.
McKinley vs. Slaughter Charter, 5:30 p.m.
White Castle vs. Geo Next, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Charter vs. Baker, 6:30 p.m.
Baker vs. McKinley, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Woodlawn Jamboree
At Woodlawn
6 p.m. rotation
Woodlawn vs. Istrouma, West Feliciana vs. Central Private
Istrouma vs. West Feliciana, Woodlawn vs. Central Private
West Feliciana vs. Woodlawn, Central Private vs. Istrouma
7 p.m. rotation
Baton Rouge High vs. Southern Lab, Tara vs. Liberty
Southern Lab vs. Tara, Baton Rouge High vs. Liberty
Tara vs. Baton Rouge High, Liberty vs. Southern Lab
Thursday
St. Michael Jamboree
At St. Michael
St. Michael vs. Zachary, Episcopal vs. St. Joseph’s Academy, Denham Springs vs. Catholic-PC, 4:30 p.m.
Episcopal vs. Zachary, St. Michael vs. Catholic-PC, St. Joseph’s vs. Denham Springs, 5:10 p.m.
St. Michael vs. St. Joseph’s, Catholic-PC vs. Episcopal, Zachary vs. Denham Springs, 5:50 p.m.
University vs. Parkview Baptist, Central vs. Dunham, Dutchtown vs. Walker, 6:30 p.m.
Dunham vs. Dutchtown, Walker vs. University, Parkview vs. Central, 7:10 p.m.
Dunham vs. University, Walker vs. Central, Parkview vs. Dutchtown, 7:50 p.m.
Football
NOTE: Heat/weather conditions may prompt schools to push times back.
Thursday
Dutchtown Jamboree
At Dutchtown
East Ascension vs. Dutchtown, 7 p.m.
Ochsner Red Stick Rumble Jamboree
At Parkview
Central Private vs. Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Parkview vs. Franklinton, 7:30 p.m.
Spine Center/Bone & Joint Clinic Jamboree
At Episcopal
Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Ascension Catholic vs. St. Michael, 7:15 p.m.
Port Allen Jamboree
At PAHS
Plaquemine vs. Port Allen, 7 p.m.
Albany Jamboree
At Albany
Livonia vs. Albany, 8 p.m.
Friday
East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic
At Broadmoor
Format: 12-minute halves
Broadmoor vs. Northeast, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks vs. Tara
Woodlawn vs. Belaire
At Scotlandville
Capitol vs. Mentorship Academy
Scotlandville vs. Istrouma
Liberty vs. McKinley
Ochsner Red Stick Rumble Jamboree
At Parkview Baptist
University vs. Dunham, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Central Jamboree
At Central
Brusly vs. Central, 7 p.m.
Live Oak Jamboree
At LOHS
Hammond vs. Live Oak, 7 p.m.
All Star Auto Jamboree
At Denham Springs
Walker vs. Denham Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Stricklin & Porter Jamboree
At Zachary
West Feliciana vs. Zachary, 7 p.m.
St. Amant Jamboree
At The Pit-St. Amant Middle School
Assumption vs. St. Amant, 7 p.m.
St. John Jamboree
At Plaquemine High
Covenant Christian vs. St. John, 8 p.m.