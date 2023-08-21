BR.stockFBprep.adv HS 001.JPG

Stock prep football photo, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Volleyball

Tuesday

Brusly Jamboree

At Brusly High

Courts 1-2

Livonia vs. Northeast, Port Allen vs. Plaquemine, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast vs. Port Allen, Plaquemine vs. Livonia, 6 p.m.

Northeast vs. Plaquemine, Livonia vs. Port Allen, 6:30 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Scotlandville, Brusly vs. St. John, 7 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. St. John, Madison Prep vs. Brusly, 7:30 p.m.

St. John vs. Madison Prep, Brusly vs. Scotlandville, 8 p.m.

Court 3

Slaughter Charter vs. Geo Next, 4 p.m.

McKinley vs. White Castle, 4:30 p.m.

Geo Next vs. Baker, 5 p.m.

McKinley vs. Slaughter Charter, 5:30 p.m.

White Castle vs. Geo Next, 6 p.m.

Slaughter Charter vs. Baker, 6:30 p.m.

Baker vs. McKinley, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Woodlawn Jamboree

At Woodlawn

6 p.m. rotation

Woodlawn vs. Istrouma, West Feliciana vs. Central Private

Istrouma vs. West Feliciana, Woodlawn vs. Central Private

West Feliciana vs. Woodlawn, Central Private vs. Istrouma

7 p.m. rotation

Baton Rouge High vs. Southern Lab, Tara vs. Liberty

Southern Lab vs. Tara, Baton Rouge High vs. Liberty

Tara vs. Baton Rouge High, Liberty vs. Southern Lab

Thursday

St. Michael Jamboree

At St. Michael

St. Michael vs. Zachary, Episcopal vs. St. Joseph’s Academy, Denham Springs vs. Catholic-PC, 4:30 p.m.

Episcopal vs. Zachary, St. Michael vs. Catholic-PC, St. Joseph’s vs. Denham Springs, 5:10 p.m.

St. Michael vs. St. Joseph’s, Catholic-PC vs. Episcopal, Zachary vs. Denham Springs, 5:50 p.m.

University vs. Parkview Baptist, Central vs. Dunham, Dutchtown vs. Walker, 6:30 p.m.

Dunham vs. Dutchtown, Walker vs. University, Parkview vs. Central, 7:10 p.m.

Dunham vs. University, Walker vs. Central, Parkview vs. Dutchtown, 7:50 p.m.

Football

NOTE: Heat/weather conditions may prompt schools to push times back.

Thursday

Dutchtown Jamboree

At Dutchtown

East Ascension vs. Dutchtown, 7 p.m.

Ochsner Red Stick Rumble Jamboree

At Parkview

Central Private vs. Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Parkview vs. Franklinton, 7:30 p.m.

Spine Center/Bone & Joint Clinic Jamboree

At Episcopal

Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Ascension Catholic vs. St. Michael, 7:15 p.m.

Port Allen Jamboree

At PAHS

Plaquemine vs. Port Allen, 7 p.m.

Albany Jamboree

At Albany

Livonia vs. Albany, 8 p.m.

Friday

East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic

At Broadmoor

Format: 12-minute halves

Broadmoor vs. Northeast, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks vs. Tara

Woodlawn vs. Belaire

At Scotlandville

Capitol vs. Mentorship Academy

Scotlandville vs. Istrouma

Liberty vs. McKinley

Ochsner Red Stick Rumble Jamboree

At Parkview Baptist

University vs. Dunham, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Central Jamboree

At Central

Brusly vs. Central, 7 p.m.

Live Oak Jamboree

At LOHS

Hammond vs. Live Oak, 7 p.m.

All Star Auto Jamboree

At Denham Springs

Walker vs. Denham Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Stricklin & Porter Jamboree

At Zachary

West Feliciana vs. Zachary, 7 p.m.

St. Amant Jamboree

At The Pit-St. Amant Middle School

Assumption vs. St. Amant, 7 p.m.

St. John Jamboree

At Plaquemine High

Covenant Christian vs. St. John, 8 p.m.