There was a brief RPPSA, as in River Parishes public service announcement, during Lutcher’s post-game news conference.
Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins offered a shoutout to St. Charles Catholic (Division III select) and Destrehan (Division I nonselect), the two River Parish teams that claimed state football titles on Friday at the LHSAA Prep Classic.
“Before we start with questions, I want to say I’m a proud River Parish football coach right now,” Jenkins said. “We played both of those guys.
“I told our team before the game, ‘Guys, there is no other team in this stadium that can say they played two other teams that already have rings.’”
Jenkins was right … just as he was on a number of key play calls on Saturday in Lutcher’s 28-25 victory over North DeSoto in the Division II nonselect title-game win on Saturday at the Caesars Superdome.
The three-team River Parishes sweep was a repeat of sorts — the same teams won titles together back in 2008. That brief “sidebar” is a reminder of how many stories are intertwined with the LHSAA’s annual football championships.
The 2022 Prep Classic marked the first time the LHSAA’s select and nonselect schools all played together at the Superdome since 2018. It was also the first go-round for the LHSAA’s revamped select/nonselect system that placed a balanced number of teams in each of the eight divisions.
Some of us expected feedback on those items. The scores provided tangible evidence of balance given that Many’s 35-13 win over Union Parish in Division III nonselect was the only game decided by more than two touchdowns.
The media likes numbers, records and all the things that easily evolve into the written word. None of that is my big takeaway from the LHSAA’s three-day event.
Once again, it’s the people. The feel of the games can be hard to portray with the media on deadline. If you want a three-dimensional definition of hard-nosed football? That would be the Division III select game matching St. Charles and Dunham.
The Comets rallied for a 32-28 victory. When the players and coaches arrived for post-game interviews you could see the physical and emotion toll the game had taken.
Dunham coach Neil Weiner talked about his team giving it all they had to give. The Tigers needed one more big play that never materialized in the closing seconds as both teams, “laid it on the line” as SCC coach Wayne Stein put it.
Lutcher did likewise and had enough plays on its side both on offense and defense. When asked if the championship “moment” was too big for his team, North DeSoto coach Dennis Dunn said it was not. Dunn correctly stated that Lutcher seized that moment.
Jenkins, himself a former Bulldogs quarterback, talked about writing his own resignation letter in 2019 when his seniors were freshmen. A tough season made the coach question whether he was the right person for the job at his alma mater.
Three years later, Jenkins won his second title as the Bulldogs coach, the school’s ninth overall. The Lutcher coach again told the story of star quarterback D’Wanye Winfield, who he made the Bulldogs QB1 and the face of the program in 2020 based as much on leadership as ability.
Another storyline was Brock Louque, who recovered a game-changing fumble and also was the guy who had five RBIs in the Bulldogs’ baseball title game. Jenkins said this was a redemption season for receiver Tylin Johnson, who missed the 2021 season for disciplinary reasons.
And then came the stunner … the Bulldogs’ Craydon Long was a defensive star with three interceptions. Jenkins said Long played Saturday’s game hours after his father was seriously injured in a car crash.
Yes, the wins and losses all count in somebody’s plus or minus column. But the people and their stories — that just means more.
Red Stick Bowl meeting
All players and coaches are expected to attend a 2 p.m. Sunday CALEF Red Stick Bowl organizational meeting at Woodlawn High.
Players are reminded to bring their completed participation forms to the meeting. Woodlawn's Marcus Randall (Eagles) and Lowery Middle School's Peter Villia (Patriots) are the coaches for the game set for Dec. 17 at Zachary.