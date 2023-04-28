spdb.0430.st_amant.vs.west_monroe-2.jpg

St. Amant's Alix Franklin celebrates after hitting a home run against West Monroe during the state softball tournamentat Frasch Park in Sulphur, Louisiana, on April 30, 2022. 

 PHOTO BY DENNIS BABINEAUX/LAKE CHARLES AMERICAN PRESS

SULPHUR — The second at-bat set the tone for top-seeded St. Amant in a 13-1 semifinal victory over No. 4 West Monroe Friday at the LHSAA state softball tournament.

Pitcher AJ Jackson’s three-run homer in the third inning ignited a scoring avalanche for the Gators, who got another three-run home run from LSU commitment Alix Franklin in the five-inning game played at Frasch Park.

With the win, the Gators (31-2) advance to play third-seeded Sam Houston (31-2) in the Division I nonselect final set for 3 p.m. Saturday.

“We are not done yet … we’ve got to lock in for one more game but I am super, super proud of this team,” said Franklin. “She (Jackson) pitched a fabulous game and she broke it open with that first one. It went on from there.”

Jackson finished 3 for 3 at the plate with five RBI. She was the only player to record more than one hit for St. Amant, the Class 5A champion a year ago.

St. Amant finished the game with 11 hits. Karli Sellers had the lone hit for West Monroe (25-10). Jackson had seven strikeouts and walked only one.

“They played with relaxed focus and that is what we try to get them to do,” SAHS coach Amy Pitre said.

Email Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com 