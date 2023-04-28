SULPHUR — The second at-bat set the tone for top-seeded St. Amant in a 13-1 semifinal victory over No. 4 West Monroe Friday at the LHSAA state softball tournament.
Pitcher AJ Jackson’s three-run homer in the third inning ignited a scoring avalanche for the Gators, who got another three-run home run from LSU commitment Alix Franklin in the five-inning game played at Frasch Park.
With the win, the Gators (31-2) advance to play third-seeded Sam Houston (31-2) in the Division I nonselect final set for 3 p.m. Saturday.
“We are not done yet … we’ve got to lock in for one more game but I am super, super proud of this team,” said Franklin. “She (Jackson) pitched a fabulous game and she broke it open with that first one. It went on from there.”
Jackson finished 3 for 3 at the plate with five RBI. She was the only player to record more than one hit for St. Amant, the Class 5A champion a year ago.
St. Amant finished the game with 11 hits. Karli Sellers had the lone hit for West Monroe (25-10). Jackson had seven strikeouts and walked only one.
“They played with relaxed focus and that is what we try to get them to do,” SAHS coach Amy Pitre said.