The Dunham School is headed back to the Caesars Superdome for the first time in 18 years on the feet of a veteran quarterback and the opportunistic hands of a freshman defensive back.
Senior quarterback Jackson House’s 34-yard touchdown run with 3:59 remaining snapped a 28-28 tie, and defensive back Colin Pecue came up with an interception with 1:37 showing, leading No. 4 Dunham to a dramatic 35-28 Division III state semifinal victory Friday over No. 8 University before a jammed-packed Dunham Stadium.
“This senior class has been amazing,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “It’s the toughest group that I’ve ever coached.”
Dunham (12-1) extended its winning streak to 12 games and advances to its first state championship game since winning the Class 1A crown in 2004. The Tigers will face No. 2 St. Charles, a 17-10 winner over Notre Dame, for the state title at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It was a great game,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “They were very physical, we knew that. We were able to do a lot of good things, but they made a few more plays at the end of the game.”
House amassed 431 yards of total offense and four of his team’s five touchdowns. He rushed 31 times for 266 yards and four touchdowns, and completed 6 of 12 passes for 165 yards. Wide receiver Jac Comeaux led the Tigers with four catches for 146 yards.
Dunham outgained U-High 489-393, relying on a House-led ground game with 55 rushing attempts for 324 yards.
U-High (9-4) trailed 14-0 and 21-7, but came back to tie the game at 21-21 and 28-28, the second deadlock coming after a 30-yard scoring run from Keylan Moses with 5:42 left in the game. He paced the Cubs with 21 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
Dunham, which led 21-14, answered right back with House’s third straight touchdown, a 34-yard keeper on third-and-4 in which he scored untouched.
Dunham picked off U-High quarterback Blake Abney three times, including twice in the last 12-plus minutes of play. Freshman defensive back Trevor Haman’s interception stopped a drive at the Tigers’ 41 on the final play of the third quarter, and Pecue picked off Abney at the Cubs’ 44 with 1:37 to go.
U-High got the ball back with 1:16 left after a punt, but lost Abney to an injury at the end of a scramble. That forced reserve Garrett Graves off the bench, and he found Seth Gale for 22 yards to Dunham’s 23 before being sacked by defensive end Laramie Guidry on the final play.
“Superman was wearing a No. 10 jersey,” Weiner said of House, an Eastern Kentucky commitment. “He wants the ball in his hands. On his last long run, he said he wanted it to the left. He said he could win it on the outside and he did.”