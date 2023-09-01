De La Salle used a Jason Banks 28-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers held on to pick up a 27-20 win at Central in the season opener on Friday night.
The teams went into halftime tied 13-13, and De La Salle relied on its ground game with Banks and Kobe Pound finding creases. The Cavaliers finished with 195 yards rushing, and ran out the last two minutes on the clock after forcing a Central turnover.
How it was won
De La Salle kept Central off the scoreboard in the second half until late in the game.
On its first possession of the third quarter, Central used 11 plays as it drove to the De La Salle 13. From there the Cavaliers stuffed three straight running plays including fourth down, when Central quarterback Jackson Firmin was held for no gain.
A 52-yard run by Banks keyed an 86-yard De La Salle scoring drive capped by Pounds’ 1-yard run. Central came right back, but struggled in the red zone again.
Late in the third quarter, the Wildcats sent Nathan Zimmer in to try a 26-yard field goal. The kick was blocked by Tim Maxson ending the threat.
The teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Cavaliers linebacker Drew Johnson intercepted Firmin to end Central’s last-gasp effort.
Player of the game
Jason Banks, De La Salle: Banks rushed for 115 yards on 13 carries. He had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and his 28-yarder in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Banks had four runs of 10 yards or longer, including the 52-yard gain on De La Salle’s second play of the third quarter.
Notable
- The kicking game played a significant role in the first half. De La Salle scored its second touchdown when Jason Banks returned a fumbled punt snap 12 yards. Later in the second quarter, Central’s Blayson Stokan partially blocked Noah Rogers’ punt setting up a short field as the Wildcats tied the score 13-13.
- Central used trickery to score the game’s first touchdown. Facing second-and-3 from the Central 42, Jackson Firmin lateraled a swing pass to Damon Blocker, who then found James Hussey alone in the secondary for a 58-yard touchdown.
- Both teams missed extra points after their second touchdowns. De La Salle’s Noah Rogers missed wide right leaving the Cavaliers with a 13-7 lead. Central’s Nathan Zimmer missed wide left on a chance to give his team the lead as the teams went into halftime tied 13-13.
- Central took time during pregame to recognize former Central baseball player Caleb Easterling, who died earlier this year.