Heading into Thursday’s game, Denham Springs had allowed only four goals in 13 games this season. That mark was eclipsed in 80 minutes on Thursday night.
A 1-1 halftime score quickly snowballed in the second half thanks to Alex Patron’s three goals that propelled Jesuit to a 5-2 win over Denham Springs at Jacket Stadium.
Jesuit coach Hubie Collins said his team didn't take the Yellow Jackets lightly.
“We knew where they were in the power rankings," Collins said. "We know that's no fluke where they are, they've been playing well.
"Building up to this, we had created a lot of opportunities, but we weren't putting them away. And tonight, a lot of practice a lot of work, it came to fruition, and our chances started to drop in for us and that only breeds and builds confidence. So, we’re delighted to get the win here tonight against a very good team.”
Jesuit was on the attack from the opening kick and dominated the ball through most of the first half.
The Yellow Jackets (9-3-2) stung first only seven minutes into the game when Alex Williams was fouled inside the box. Hayden Baio attempted the penalty kick but after it was blocked, Williams took the ricochet and kicked it home to give Denham Springs the early 1-0 advantage.
The Blue Jays (8-3-3) tied the game on a header with 24 minutes left in the first half.
Patron and Jesuit took complete control in the second half. His first goal came seven minutes into the half.
He scored his second goal with 25 minutes left in the game and his final goal less than two minutes later.
“I think we started connecting better than I've ever seen,” Patron said. “I think this is one of our better games to be honest. We just moved the ball around really well. ... We’re goal hungry. We want to score. We were pushing up there, trying to get as many goals as we can to get a big win.”
Denham Springs’ Jacob Turner added a goal with 16 minutes to play before Jesuit added another goal late.
“We were horrible in every facet of the game,” Denham Springs coach Miller Hilliard said. “To this point this year, we've given up four goals in 12 games or something. So, we’re built on our ability to shut people out and honestly once was 1-1, I figured we'd lose 2-1, we’d win 2-1 or the game ends 1-1, but that was really the only route I saw to it. For whatever reason, two of my three center-backs had their worst game of the year, and my goalkeeper had his worst game of the year.”
Denham Springs looks to bounce back at home on Tuesday against St. Amant. Jesuit is in action at home Saturday against Bonnabel.