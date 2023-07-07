Ryan Brown said he was playing for more than one purpose.
“I feel like since Jimmy (Williams) was close with my dad, we’ve got to go win it,” said Brown, a Woodlawn wide receiver. “It is just right for us to win it. ... It means something. We’ve been playing ball and having fun, which is the most important thing.”
The Panthers went on to beat Istrouma in the final of the first Jimmy Williams Jr. Memorial Classic 7-on-7 tournament on Friday at Episcopal.
Williams, a former Episcopal multisport star, NFL player and Episcopal coach, lost his battle with cancer exactly one year ago. But this was anything but a somber occasion, which pleased Williams’ widow, Chandra, and his father, Jimmy Williams Sr.
Music flowed from the stadium’s speakers as the teams took turns trying to dissect their opponent’s defensive coverages with fluid route-running and passes thrown at multiple angles.
“What is there to be sad about on this day?” Chandra Williams asked with a smile. “This is 7-7 (July 7), the day Jimmy’s spirit went back to be with God. But his spirit also is here. I feel him all around us today. He loved being here on this field and being around the players.
“This started as an idea. I know 7-on-7s happen all summer. A lot of schools played in a league that ended last week. But for these kids and coaches to be here today, my heart is filled with gratitude.”
Former Glen Oaks standout Yoruba Harrison was a friend of Williams’ and is a sports event planner who lives in California. When the possibility of hosting a 7-on-7 event to honor Williams was suggested, he jumped on board as the organizer.
“This is the kind of thing Jimmy and I used to talk about all the time,” Harrison said. “He believed players from Louisiana and in Baton Rouge get overlooked. So do I. What better way to honor him than by giving these kids a platform to showcase their skills?
“The plan is to grow this thing, bring in more teams and players next year. We want to make it something teams and players want to be a part of. We are going to raise money and find ways to give back to the teams.”
There were six teams entered to compete, but there were some last-minute changes. Istrouma was added late Thursday when Acadiana Renaissance of Youngsville dropped out. The Indians finished 2-1 in pool play, losing only to Woodlawn. Southern Lab advanced from the other bracket.
There was more to the final than bragging rights. For winning, Woodlawn received $1,500 for its program. Istrouma got $1,000 for finishing second.
“This warms my heart,” Jimmy Williams Sr. said. “My son was all about watching kids grow and compete.
“I know him and my wife are up there smiling down on us today. He loved coaching and being around kids. I brought him up coaching and he stayed with it his whole life.”