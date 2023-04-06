Fairview sophomore Reesie Jinks and Gibsland-Coleman senior Terrance James headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class C All-State basketball teams.
Jinks and her Panthers teammates reached the nonselect girls final, while James and his squad lost in overtime to nonselect champion Zwolle in the semifinals.
Jinks averaged 19 points, 10 assists and three rebounds per game as she helped guide Fairview to another LHSAA title game. Along the way, Jinks and her teammates defeated multiple state champions, including giving Division I nonselect champion Parkway its only loss of the season.
James dominated in every facet of the game for Gibsland-Coleman by averaging 24 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots per game.
Family Christian put two players on the Class C squads. The Flames' Chance Martin earned first-team honors with averages of 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for FCA, the Division V select runners-up.
Lauren Rachal was a second-team selection. She averaged 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Fairview coach Kyle Jinks, who picked up his 950th career victory with a win in the semifinals, was chosen as the girls' Coach of the Year, while Hornbeck veteran Charlie Alexander is the boys’ Coach of the Year. Alexander’s team advanced to the quarterfinals and won 30 games.
LSWA CLASS C ALL-STATE CHARTS
BOYS
First Team
Player School Ht Cl Avg
Terrance James Gibsland Coleman 6-4 Sr. 24.0
Brady Alexnder Hornbeck 6-2 Sr. 23.0
Chance Martin Family Christian 5-10 Sr. 21.0
Landon Strother Fairview 6-2 Sr. 24.0
Derwin Ancar Phoenix 6-3 Jr. 22.0
Second Team
Player School Ht Cl Avg
Joshua Adams Gibsland-Coleman 5-10 Sr. 15.0
Bret Jinks, Fairview 5-8 Sr. 15.0
Kado Collins Ebarb 6-4 Jr. 20.0
Aiden Sandifer Singer 6-0 Jr. 21.0
Quay Seaberry St Joseph’s 5-11 Sr. 22.0
Coach of the Year: Charlie Alexander, Hornbeck
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: TERRANCE JAMES, GIBSLAND-COLEMAN
HONORABLE MENTION: Cole Doucet, Starks; Matthew Paul Hackberry; Treyen Johnson, Plainview; Parker Alexander, Hornbeck; John Bradley Griffin, Calvin; Jordan Jones, Family Christian; Kaleb Gregory, Claiborne Christian.
GIRLS
First Team
Player School Ht Cl Avg
Reesie Jinks Fairview 5-5 So. 19.0
Samora Sampson Gibsland-Coleman 6-1 So. 22.0
Isabella Smith, Fairview 5-11 Sr. 17.0
Faith Cauthron, Reeves 6-0 Sr. 15.0
Ella Reeves, Fairview 5-8 Jr. 22.0
Second Team
Player School Ht Cl Avg
Baleigh Haulcey Gibsland-Coleman 5-11 So. 16.0
Maddi Ford, Reeves 5-5 Sr. 12.0
Lauren Rachal, Family Christian 5-5 Jr. 15.0
Sadie Jeane, Evans 5-7 Jr. 16.0
Serenity McClenon, Phoenix 6-0 So. 14.0
COACH OF THE YEAR: KYLE JINKS, FAIRVIEW
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: REESIE JINKS, FAIRVIEW
HONORABLE MENTION: Riley Haus, Evans; Becky Peters, Calvin; Jaida Davis, Hornbeck; Tayla Holloway, Starks; Kearra Wilson, Summerfield; Aaliyah Gaddis, Family Christian; Allie Wainwright, Claiborne Christian.