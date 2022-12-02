John Curtis traveled up to Baton Rouge and defeated Catholic High on Friday night in a 24-21 nail-biter. With the win, No. 3 John Curtis (11-2) advances to the LHSAA Division I select championship game next weekend in the Caesars Superdome.
The victory at Memorial Stadium came in true Curtis fashion.
The Patriots lull their opponents into dropping their guard. Then, they patiently wait for them to make a mistake. When they do, John Curtis pounces. They take the lead, seize control of the game and bleed the clock with option runs for 4, 5 and 6 yards at a time.
At halftime, No. 2 Catholic (11-2) had control of the game and a two-score lead. But three crucial second-half mistakes led to three touchdowns for the Patriots, and the Bears couldn’t keep up.
How it was won
Each team opened the game with nine-play scoring drives. Shelton Sampson finished Catholic’s with a 13-yard touchdown reception on a slant route. Marlon Prout’s 34-yard run set up John Curtis deep in Catholic territory, but Judd Rouyea’s third-down stop forced the Patriots to kick a 30-yard field goal.
John Curtis then had a chance to take the lead after Jason Curtis intercepted a deep pass intended for Sampson, but Catholic defensive back Colin Coates foiled a trick play to force a punt.
The Patriots had Catholic’s next drive stopped, but a personal foul penalty gave the Bears a second chance to score. And score they did as quarterback Daniel Beale found senior receiver Daniel Harden wide open in the end zone, giving Catholic a 14-3 lead at the break.
But the Bears’ three second-half mistakes allowed John Curtis to take a lead.
First, a pass interference penalty negated an interception. Then a muffed kickoff gave John Curtis an extra possession. And a personal foul gave Catholic a third down and nearly 40 yards to go deep in its own territory.
The Patriots capitalized with three scores. Prout took a pitch and scored the first from 21 yards out, and Aaron Johnson ran in the second from the 19. Then, quarterback Dagan Bruno connected with Tyler Mitchell for a 47-yard score.
Catholic answered with Sampson’s 47-yard touchdown catch to cut the lead to 24-21. The Bears forced a punt on Curtis’ next drive, setting up a chance to take back the lead with over two minutes to play. But Beale’s next four passes fell incomplete and Curtis prevailed.
Player of the game
John Curtis quarterback Dagan Bruno: Bruno was masterful at the helm of Curtis' triple-option attack. He minimized his mistakes and made the right reads when it mattered most. He attempted only one pass in the second half, but it was a beauty. Bruno faked a handoff, crouched behind his offensive line, popped up and threw a touchdown to a wide-open Mitchell, who snuck through the secondary. He also had 11 carries for 53 yards.
They said it
John Curtis coach JT Curtis: “I thought we just stayed consistent and kept playing. That’s an excellent football team. I thought keeping our composure and just continuing to play our game allowed us to get in it. Obviously, the play-action pass was a big part. When you run the football effectively, that’s gonna happen.”