Although the standards are typically high for Madison Prep this season, the Chargers feel like they have the right player to lead the way on offense.
Junior quarterback Tylan Johnson flashed ability and poise last season, and is one of eight returning offensive starters for a team that went undefeated in District 6-3A. The Chargers advanced to the Division II select quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion St. Thomas More.
Johnson played his part well passing for 2,200 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 300 yards and four more scores. Sixth-year Madison rep coach Landry Williams sees Johnson as a player whose leadership skills began at home.
“Tylan is a guy that’s real mature,” Williams said. “He’s a great student, and he carries himself well. His parents did a great job raising him. He understands what’s going on, and you don’t have to worry about any off-the-field issues so he’s somebody we can count on.”
For Johnson, a player with a strong work ethic, it didn’t take him long to realize playing quarterback was an on-going learning process.
“I figured out there was a lot more to being a quarterback than just throwing the football,” Johnson said. “I figured out it took a lot of preparation in the film room, and in practice you have to really learn. You can’t continue to make the same mistakes. It's helped me to be humble and to know my potential.”
Part of that preparation is being ready as MPA competes in a district that includes two teams, University High and Parkview Baptist, that reached the quarterfinals of last season’s Division III select playoffs.
It was quite a debut for a then sophomore who replaced four-year starter Zeon Chriss, now a quarterback at UL.
The Chargers won their district opener against Parkview before a week 7 game at U-High that turned out to be one of the year’s best in the Baton Rouge area.
In a back-and-forth contest that was full of momentum shifts, Johnson directed a last-minute drive that ended with Calvin Spears’ 29-yard field goal as the Chargers won 40-37.
“That was an amazing win over U-High, but we were a second-half team and that’s what we proved in that game,” said Johnson, who passed for 332 yards and four touchdowns. “No matter what the score was, we never put our head down and we always played to the end.”
The Chargers return only one starting receiver, senior Hezekiah Daniel, but sophomores Jarvis Washington and Keyon Robinson are ready to step into the lineup. Providing a steady backdrop for the MPA skill players will be an offensive line that returns all of its starters.
“Tylan worked hard during the summer with 7-on-7s, and coming in to work out every day,” Williams said. “The linemen did, too. They’ve been doing a great job with their one on ones and doing a little traveling around the city. Those guys get jealous with all of the 7-on-7s going on so you’ve got to do things with them, too, so they can get their reps in and get better.”
Madison Prep will play four non-district games, three before it opens up district play, and none will provide much breathing room. The Chargers have games at Brother Martin and Southern Lab, and home meetings with Scotlandville and Warren Easton. Like last year, the ultimate goal is to be prepared for the playoffs.
“We play a tough non-district schedule to get us ready for U-High, St. Thomas More and teams like that,” Williams said. “Its a good measuring stick for us. Hopefully, it will pay off.”