Denham Springs senior Jordyn Taylor made sure her last home track meet was memorable.
Taylor won four events to help lead Denham Springs to the District 5-5A girls track team title Thursday at her home track.
Taylor won the long jump (17 feet, ½ inch), triple jump (36-1½), 100 meters (12.44 seconds) and 200 (25.95) as the Yellow Jackets scored 155 points. The Dutchtown girls were second with 146 and Walker third with 94. Taylor was the outstanding female athlete in the meet with 40 points.
"Jordyn had a great day for us," Denham Springs coach Cortney Haser said. "Jordyn has had a great senior year. We won the Livingston Parish track title here and now the district title, so that's special. We had nine (personal records) today, 13 individual athletes and three relays advance (to the regionals). This is also our second straight district title."
"I think I did good today," Taylor said. "Winning four events was exciting. My starts were good in the sprints. We've really worked hard as a team. We qualified a lot of girls for regionals."
Dutchtown scored 152 points to win the boys team title. East Ascension (121) was second followed by Walker (96) and Denham Springs (94). The top four finishers advance to the Region 2 meet April 27 at Catholic High.
"I'm proud of my team," Dutchtown coach Josef Venus said. "Our handoffs were very good in the relays. We had some people set PRs. This was a great warmup for regionals and state."
Dutchtown's Montrell Morris won the long jump (23-1) and triple jump (44-6) and was part of the winning 4x100 relay team. Morris has battled a hamstring injury, so he took just one attempt in the long jump and three in the triple.
"Montrell is a phenomenal athlete," Venus said. "We just wanted him to advance."
"This district title means a lot," Morris said. "Everything was perfect today. I felt good."
East Ascension's Christion Walker was the outstanding boys athlete with 28½ points. He won the 110 hurdles (14.56) and 300 hurdles (39.12), finished third in the high jump and was part of the 4x400 relay title team.
"We had some people step up today," East Ascension coach Demetrius Boone said. "We had 19 of our 21 boys advance. We finished 1-2 in the 800 with PRs for Christian Mcghee (1:59.21) and Cameron Stepter (1:59.21)."
The Dutchtown boys qualified 14 individuals and the girls 15 for regionals. The Dutchtown girls won three relays and the boys two. Dutchtown's Kriston Pierson won the 200 (22.23) and was second in the 100 (11.08).
The Denham Springs boys won three field events: Andrew Goodwin (147-7, shot put), Josh Hogan (147-10, javelin) and Porter Gibson (52-0 1/2, shot put).
St. Amant's Peyton Bourgeois won the boys 1,600 (4:29.30) and 3,200 (9:52.59).
East Ascension's Kristen McGirt won the girls discus (104-7) and shot put (41-1½).