From time to time, I receive emails and other communications from the National Federation of High Schools, the organization in which the LHSAA and other state high school associations are members.
Most recite numbers/facts about high school sports or pitch some new initiative. The email I received Wednesday was a bit different.
The topic — treating high school sports officials with respect — is not new to me. In a short video clip, National Federation of High Schools CEO Karissa Niehoff asks a fair question everyone should consider this fall. And beyond.
“Who do you see when you look at a high school official?”
Do you see a neighbor? A local electrician, a police officer or the manager of a local business? Maybe a college student who needs extra money?
High school officials have day jobs like these. And they are people, just like the rest of us. Unfortunately, many fans — and even some coaches and players — do not see a person. Instead, a figure in a black-and-white striped shirt becomes an adversary who will hurt their team with what they see as a “bad” call.
Issues with fans play a key role in the shortage of high school officials for multiple sports across the nation. Thankfully, numbers for local officials’ associations appear to be on the rise for 2023-24, which buck a national trend.
Most of us concede there is “some” margin for “human error” in our jobs, just as there should be for officials. So, the thing that bothers me the most is we tend to forget the word human and go hard with the term error. Nobody’s perfect, right? Until there’s a desire for somebody’s version of perfection.
Social media doesn’t help, either. On Thursday as I waited for an appointment, this headline popped up on my feed: “Angry fans want umpire fired because of horrible third-strike call.” Seeing items like this helps validate those who distrust and harass officials.
Of course, officials make mistakes. No shocker there. But so do coaches and players. And sportswriters, for that matter.
Niehoff shared facts from a summit held over the summer that apply here. A study done about the number of errors officials on each level make concluded the average of 12 for high school officials.
Sounds like a lot, doesn’t it? Well … eight was the number for college officials. For professional officials, that number is five. Keep in mind the folks who officiate on the college and pro levels get paid more and receive additional training.
Because I attend so many high school games, I get to see and know a lot of the officials. Many are former coaches. Some are former athletes I had the pleasure of watching when they played at local schools.
They’re people, too. Most won’t take offense if you yell, “Come on ref, that was a bad call,” from time to time. It goes with the job.
Harassment should not go with the job.
Saturday stuff
Episcopal’s 44th Round Table Run cross country meet and the first Capital City Swim League meet of 2023 are part of a busy Saturday schedule.
The 3-mile boys varsity race kicks off the Round Table Run schedule at 8 a.m. Saturday at Highland Road Park. The 3-mile girls varsity race follows at 8:30 a.m.
More than 700 runners are entered in the two varsity races, including the 2022 Division I champions, Jesuit and St. Joseph’s Academy.
Girls events start at 8:05 a.m. for the Capital City Swim League meet at the Crawfish Aquatics pool. Boys races follow at 12:20 p.m. A total of 19 teams from the Baton Rouge area are set to compete.