Sometimes, it’s the little things that make a difference between and a win or loss. For Walker, came down to doing just enough at the right time.
The Wildcats led six points with 2:05 remaining and held on to claim a 54-50 victory over Ponchatoula in a semifinal game at the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational Friday night.
“We started off hot and then their defensive intensity picked up,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “We got away from doing things we needed to do, which is a credit to them (Ponchatoula).
“But in the end, we found a way to just gut it out. I am proud of our kids from being tough and never giving in no matter how hard they came at us. We found ways to get to the basketball and the free throw line to finish the game.”
With the win, Walker (16-2) advances to play former district rival Scotlandville (16-2) in Saturday’s title game set for 4 p.m. Saturday at U-High. The Hornets built a big first-half lead and held on for 67-59.
Warren Young Jr, scored a game-high 22 points for Walker, including nine points in the third quarter. Kedric Brown added 10 to help the Wildcats avenge an 84-65 loss to the Green Wave (14-5) early in the season.
Jeremiah Lewis led Ponchatoula with 14 points and Cameron Collier added 13.
“The effort was there for us,” Ponchatoula coach Tom Taylor said. “I really think we are two evenly matched teams. But they came out on fire and jumped out on us.
“I thought we could have got a couple of calls there at the end. But that’s life and basketball. Now, we’ve got to get ready to do it again tomorrow.”
Ponchatoula meets tourney host U-High in the third-place game set for 2:40 p.m. Saturday.
Walker started the game with 3-pointers by Brown and Brandon Bardales. The Wildcats led by as much as eight points in the opening quarter. A 3-pointer by Young sent WHS into the second quarter with a 18-11 lead.
WHS increased its lead to as much as 13 points during the first four minutes of the second quarter. But Ponchatoula scored 10 of the final 11 points in the half.
Collier made two free throws with 26.7 seconds remaining to cut Walker’s lead to four, at 27-23, by halftime.
A rare four-point play — a 3-pointer by 6-foot-9 Allen Graves and an ensuring free throw – tied it at 29-29 less than two minutes into the second half.
It was tied three more times in the third quarter. But a layup by Ja’Cory Brown sent Walker into the fourth quarter with a 42-40 lead.
A layup by Ponchatoula’s CJ Braziel tied the game again at 42-42 less than a minute into the final quarter. By the time, foul issues plagued the Green Wave and Walker was in the double bonus.
After Young drove to the basketball to extend Walker’s lead to 52-47, Trey Parham’s 3-pointer got Ponchatoula back within two.
“We gutted it out,” Walker’s Schiro said.