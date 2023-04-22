Behind strong defensive play and a Kade Furr shutout, Central defeated Zachary 4-0 Saturday in the deciding game of a best-of-three Division I nonselect bidstrict playoff series at Wildcat Park.
No. 11 Central (23-11) and No. 22 Zachary (17-18) split the first two games of the series as Central won Game 1 5-0 and Zachary took Game 2 with a 2-0 victory.
On Saturday, Central third baseman Luke McLin provided stellar defense with 12 assists. He also went 3 for 3 at the plate with a run scored.
McLin credited Furr, who allowed only four hits and struck out two.
“It was just making simple plays,” McLin said. “Kade really threw well. Everybody made the routine plays, and that kind of made it easier on everybody.”
Central coach Leo McClure also praised Furr for “the way he threw pitches,” as that led to 12 McLin assists.
In the top of the first, Zachary catcher Reece Pierre and pitcher Matthew Keller hit singles back-to-back singles to right field. Hudson Spangler then hit a sacrifice bunt to advannce Pierre on third, but the Broncos couldn't take advantage as Talan Wallace flew out and Furr struck out Sawyer Seguin.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when McLin singled and Jordan Burch doubled. Designated hitter BJ Collins then hit an RBI groundup to give Central a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats added three insurance runs in the sixth as Cam Patterson and McLin singled. Patterson scored off a Jordan Burch single, and Collins reached on a bunt to load the bases.
Cooper Burch then drove a two-run single into left field to give Central a 4-0 lead.
With its season over, Zachary coach Jacob Fisher saluted his eight seniors and credited his team for rebounding after “a funk in the middle of the season” to make the playoffs.
Central advances to play No. 6 Southside, which drew a bye, in a best-of-three regional series next week in Lafayette.