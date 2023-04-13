When the last meet of the regular season falls during spring break, predicting what will happen is not easy.
Easter week vacations can take competitors out of the lineup. Some coaches use the week to rest and heal injuries.
The verdict on Catholic’s Grizzly Relays?
Enough success to go around with host Catholic winning the boys title and St. Joseph’s Academy claiming the girls title Thursday night.
“We have had senior day, proms, challenge day and a lot of other things the last few weeks, which took a toll,” Catholic coach Sean Brady said. “Now that we are on the other side of that, I think are trending in the right direction.
“In the early meets, we beat teams with depth. But with a limit of two entries per event (Thursday), we were able to score well against some good competition.”
The Bears finished with 200 points, easily ahead of Brother Martin with 76 and Woodlawn with 70. SJA scored 144 on the girls side. Lake Charles-based St. Louis Catholic was second at 108½ points, while Denham Springs third at 99.
St. Louis had the day’s only record-setter in hurdler Kenzie Touchet, who set meet and stadium records while winning the 300-meter hurdles in 43.41 seconds, breaking a mark that had stood 17 years.
But the day’s first attention-getter was LSU football signee Kaleb Jackson of Liberty, who won the 100-meter dash in 10.88 seconds, just ahead of Woodlawn’s J’Marcus Sewell (10.91), one of the top Class 5A sprinters a year ago.
The race was not Jackson’s fastest this season, but it was progress for the 215-pound running back who missed all but one football game last fall with an ankle injury.
“When I found out I couldn’t enroll early, I wanted to find a way to work and get back in shape," Jackson said. "I want to make sure I’m in the best shape when I report. I have felt better every week. I’m most pleased with the way I keep running faster."
Jackson opted not to run the 200 meters late in the meet and Sewell won it in 21.86. Louis Rudge won the 110 and 300 hurdles races for Catholic. The Bears won eight events, including the final race — the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 18.38 seconds.
Lyndsey Darensbourg set a personal best of 43 feet, 4 inches to win the shot put, setting the tone for the Redstickers. SJA won three other events.
“I was really proud of our effort tonight. … I think we have had another great regular season,” St. Joseph’s coach Charlie Daigle said. “Now we’ve got to get ourselves ready for a tough stretch with district, regional and state.”