The title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish Girls Basketball tournament produced plenty of excitement as the top seeds, no. 1 Zachary and no. 2 Scotlandville squared off Tuesday night at Glen Oaks.
Scotlandville rallied from a first half deficit, and then got five free throws in the final minute from Kamiera McDonald to close out a 58-54 victory.
Scotlandville (4-0) led by four points after three quarters, but saw its lead dwindle to one after Zachary’s Tiarra McPipe scored to make it 53-52. When McDonald missed a jumper in the lane, Zachary had a chance to take the lead. But the Broncos turned the ball over with 57 seconds left.
With Zachary forced to foul, McDonald then made 5 of 6 free throws to seal the win for the Hornets.
“(Zachary) had a really good gameplan trying to slow us down, and we fought through adversity all night,” Scotlandville coach Al Johnson said. “That’s what we preach. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but we fought hard at the end and came out with a victory.”
Zachary (3-1) led for most of the first half, and held its largest lead, 24-18 with five minutes left in the second quarter. Late in the quarter, Ava Raymond’s 3-pointer gave Zachary a 27-24 lead, but it didn’t last.
McDonald cut the lead to one after scoring on a drive. Scotlandville tied the game with two seconds left on Trinitee Whitaker’s free throw. Whitaker missed her second free throw, but Mia Shepherd got the rebound and scored before the buzzer. The basket gave Scotlandville a 29-27 halftime lead, and the Hornets never trailed again.
Zachary rallied to tie the game three times in the third quarter, but Scotlandville answered each time to take the lead back. The Hornets led 45-38 entering the fourth quarter.
“We fought hard from beginning to end,” Zachary coach Tammy McClure said. ”We got in foul trouble but some people stepped up, and we stayed in the game. We have a lot to learn from this, but we fought.”
Whitaker was a force inside, and led Scotlandville with 20 points while McDonald scored 18.
Each team had 40 rebounds, but Scotlandville picked up 15 offensive boards while Zachary had seven. As a result, the Hornets got off 10 more shots from the field than the Broncos.
Zachary’s Raymond led all scorers with 24 points. McPipe also hit double figures with 11 points.
“The one thing we preached in the second half was to finish out strong,” Johnson said. “That’s what we did. We took care of the basketball and we made our free throws.”