SULPHUR — The arm of Kaplan’s Bailey LeBouef ended third-seeded Doyle’s hopes for a third consecutive title-game berth at the LHSAA state softball tournament.
LeBouef tossed a two-hitter as the second-seeded Pirates also relied on their defense in an 8-0 victory in the Division III nonselect semifinal played at Frasch Park. Kaplan (26-8) advances to face top-seeded Sterlington at noon Saturday in the final.
Genie Lovett and Addison Contorno had the only hits for third-seeded Doyle (23-12). The Tigers were the Class 2A runners-up the last two years. LeBouef struck out two for the winners.
Four different players had at least one RBI for KHS. Addyson Hebert’s two-RBI double was the biggest hit in Kaplan’s four-run sixth inning that put the game out of reach.