Some rivalries are integrated into single sports. For Kentwood and Southern Lab, it is always a different story.
The two District 9-1A rivals dueled once again on the final day of the track and field season.
Ultimately, it was advantage Kentwood. The Kangaroos were the Class 1A runners-up with 65½ points on the first day of the LHSAA outdoor track and field meet held Thursday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Ouachita Christian won the boys 1A team title with 99 points, followed by the Kangaroos and Southern Lab (58).
Louise McGehee scored 74 points to claim the 1A girls title on a day when titles for Class B and C also were decided.
Southern Lab won the last event — the 4x400-meter relay by nearly a four-second margin with a time 3 minutes, 26.40 seconds. In its first year back in 1A after two-year stint in 2A, Kentwood had wrapped up its runner-up finish.
“I just told my seniors they’ve come a long way,” Kentwood coach Jeremy Brown said. “They missed out their freshmen year with COVID and each year they got better. We had a fourth place in 2A. A second in 1A is a big jump.”
Sprinter Jermaine Brown and jumps specialist Jer’Michael Carter set the tone for Kentwood. Brown won the 200 meters and was second in the 100. Carter won the triple jump in 44 feet, 4¾ inches and took third in the long jump.
“It could have been better. I knew from the start it was going to be about the start,” Jermaine Brown said after the 200. “If the start is good, then I have a good race. We needed that one, for sure.”
Brown won the 200 in 21.24 seconds to help Kentwood extend its lead. He was second to sophomore football star Harlem Berry of St. Martin’s in the day’s glamour sprint event, the 100 meters.
Berry, in just his second track season, won the 100 in a blazing 10.57 seconds. That time sets a lofty mark for competitors in the LHSAA’s larger classes that compete on Friday and Saturday. Brown was a close second at 10.62.
Southern Lab finished third behind OCS and Kentwood in the day’s first hotly contested race, the 4x200 relay. OCS won in 1 minute, 29.43 seconds, less than a second ahead of Kentwood and SLHS.
The Kittens got huge performances in the middle of the meet from 400 meters champion Denim Hunt (49.73) and Marquette Duncan, who won the 300 hurdles in 40.98 seconds. SLHS also won the 4x100 relay.
Sounding much like Kentwood’s Brown, Southern Lab’s Dylan Day said, “I think I could have done better, but as long as I can come out and compete the best I can for my team it’s all I can ask for.”
Day, who recently committed to Miami as a defensive back, was third behind Brown and St. Martin’s Berry in the 200.