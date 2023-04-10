Classes may be out for some schools. However, there is no rest for LHSAA spring sports teams this week — not even when spring break is in play..
Yes, there are games to note. The list of baseball games begins when University hosts Parkview Baptist to renew District 6-3A rivalry on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The teams meet again on Thursday. Catholic and Zachary meet in a key 4-5A game also on Thursday.
And yes, the softball regular season ends on Wednesday and the LHSAA releases the playoff pairings for all 10 divisions — five select and five nonselect — on Thursday.
One key point to note for softball is that that there will be 26 qualifiers for the five nonselect brackets and 24 for the top four select brackets. There will be eight Division V qualifiers. The process will be similar when baseball pairings are released April 18
Catholic’s annual Grizzly Relays set for Thursday highlights the list of regular-season ending track meets.
And there is more — the LHSAA’s gymnastics championships are set for Friday and Saturday at Baton Rouge High.
Arledge steps down
West Monroe’s Jerry Arledge has stepped down as football coach and will become the school’s athletic director.
Arledge had a record of 103-22 after succeeding the late Don Shows as the Rebels head coach 2013. Before moving into the head coaching job Arledge spent 11 years as the WMHS defensive coordinator.
As the defensive coordinator for Shows, Arledge helped the Rebels win eight Class 5A titles between 1992 and 2013.
The school head originally announced plans to hire a head coach this month. It has since been announced that West Monroe will introduce its new principal first. WMHS principal Shelby Ainsworth is retiring at the end of the school year.
Grambling hires Simmons
Former Southern Lab star Courtney Simmons has been hired as Grambling’s new women’s basketball coach. Simmons led the Kittens to a Class 1A title as a player and then went on to play at Tulane, Trinity Valley Junior College and Louisville.
Simmons spent the last 10 years at Troy, serving as recruiting coordinator. She also worked as an assistant at UL, Louisiana Tech and Trinity Valley.
There is a Southern Lab connection in play. Grambling athletic director Trayvean Scott also is a former SLHS basketball player.
Prep notable
Woodlawn throws specialist Mehki Smith has signed with Southern University. Smith ranks among the state’s leaders in the shot put during both the indoor and outdoor seasons.