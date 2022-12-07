Jada Richard made seven free throws down the stretch as Lafayette Christian held off St. Amant for a 54-47 win in girls basketball Wednesday night.
Lafayette Christian (10-1) trailed 44-40 early in the fourth quarter, then scored the game’s next 10 points to take control. The Gators got as close as 50-46 before Richard finished them off at the free-throw line.
Richard made 7 of 16 from the field as she tallied a game-high 23 points. The Knights also got two 3-pointers and 14 points from Indeara Hebert, and eight points from Eve Alexander.
“St. Amant did a great job with what they were doing,” said Lafayette Christian coach Errol Rogers, whose program has won five state titles in the last six seasons. “We’ve played a lot of games and we were kind of banged up, but we’ve got to learn to play through those injuries.”
St. Amant (7-3) trailed 26-14 midway through the second quarter. Ronia Guillory and Halle Haydel each made 3-pointers to help St. Amant pull within 28-25 at halftime.
In the third quarter, St. Amant’s Deniya Thornton scored nine of her team-high 16 points. The Gators outscored the Knights 16-12 to take a 41-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
Haydel, who scored 10 points, hit a 3-pointer to give St. Amant a 44-40 lead. The crucial stretch came after Lafayette Christian battled back to take a 45-44 lead.
St. Amant had four chances to take the lead but faltered. Guillory missed a jumper on the first chance, then the Gators turned the ball over on their next three possessions. Richard fed Alexander for a basket as the Knights moved ahead 47-44.
“At halftime, I told the team to keep fighting. Don’t let up,” St. Amant coach Bianca Harvey said. “I’m just glad we found a way to overcome being down. Even though we didn’t win the game, I told the team, if they fight like that every night then we’ll have good games against anybody.”
St. Amant made just three field goals in the first quarter, but came back to make seven each in the third and fourth quarters. The Gators outrebounded Lafayette Christian 39-27.
Hebert scored the game’s first five points to help the Knights take an 11-4 lead. Richard closed the quarter by making a jumper and a free throw to give Lafayette Christian a 14-6 lead.
In the second quarter, St. Amant got a 3-pointer from Thornton as the teams traded baskets. Hebert’s layup made Lafayette Christian’s lead 28-15 with three minutes left in the half.