Lafayette Christian quarterback and LSU commitment Ju’Juan Johnson found playing in his soon-to-be hometown of Baton Rouge to be a pleasurable experience Friday night as his Knights rolled past Woodlawn 49-14 at Panther Stadium.
Johnson accounted for five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — in just more than a half of play as the Knights built a big early lead and played reserves for most of the second half.
The senior quarterback started feeling the good vibes on the bus ride from Lafayette.
“Driving over the (Mississippi River) bridge and seeing the LSU stadium, it was definitely a good feeling to know I was in Baton Rouge, playing the game I love,” he said. “It felt like it was going to be a good night.”
Running back Jalen Noel added 135 yards and a touchdown for Lafayette Christian and receivers Treanders Marzell, Trae Grogan, and Braylon Walker all caught scoring passes.
How it was won
Lafayette Christian (2-0) delivered an early knockout blow, scoring twice in the first two minutes to stun Woodlawn (0-2).
The Knights took the opening drive and went 72 yards in seven plays, capped by an 11-yard touchdown run by Noel.
On Woodlawn’s second play from scrimmage, Chris Helaire intercepted a pass at the 36-yard line and dashed untouched to the end zone, putting the Knights up 14-0 with 10:08 remaining in the first quarter.
The Panthers answered with a 35-yard scoring pass from Myron Nelson to Jacob Jolla but the defense was unable to slow down the Knights offense.
The Knights scored two more touchdowns in the opening period to extend the lead to 28-7, piling up 267 yards along the way.
Player of the game
Ju’Juan Johnson, Lafayette Christian quarterback. After last week’s performance vs. Acadiana where he used his passing and running skills to account for almost 500 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns, it was natural to wonder what Johnson could do for an encore. He didn’t need to match those numbers vs. Woodlawn as his 142 yards passing, 62 yards rushing, and five touchdowns accounted for was plenty.
They said it
Lafayette Christian coach Hunter Landry: “The message was to start fast, play our style of football, be us, get on them quick and keep rolling. Our guys had a great week of preparation and we executed.”
Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall: “It’s growing pains for us right now. We just saw two championship-caliber teams (including U-High last week) back-to-back that looked like they were hitting on all cylinders. We thought we would have to contain the pass, and they ran the ball on us.”
Notable
• Friday’s game was the second game of the home-and-home series for the nondistrict foes. Lafayette Christian won last year’s game in Lafayette 33-12.
• Counting last year’s playoffs, Lafayette Christian has scored at least 46 points in five straight games and has averaged 54.8 points per game in that stretch.