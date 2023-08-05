Former Christian Life Academy basketball star Langston Galloway has been a busy man of late.
First, the former St. Joseph’s star who played eight NBA seasons, was selected to USA Basketball’s 2023 Men’s Select squad. Then he dedicated a refurbished basketball court at BREC’s Gus Young Park not long after hosting a free basketball coach.
The 31-year-old Galloway completed a personal trifecta by signing with an Italian professional team, Pallacanestro Reggiana this week.
Galloway has been a USA Basketball mainstay between Olympic events. Now he joins a number of ex-local players who are playing overseas. That group includes former Madison Prep and LSU standouts Jarell Martin and Brandon Sampson, along with Cleveland Thomas, who prepped at Scotlandville.
In 2022, Galloway dedicated a new court at Longfellow Park.
Jinks, Griffith honored by NHSACA
Fairview’s Kyle Jinks was honored as the national coach of the year for girls basketball in 2023 by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association last week in Lincoln, Neb. Jinks has won 12 LHSAA titles and in 25 seasons and has over 900 wins.
Former St. Augustine boys basketball coach Bernard Griffith was inducted into the NHSACA Hall of Fame during the event. Griffith coached the Purple Knights to a No. 1 national ranking in 1996.
Episcopal girls track coach Bill Jones, Ouachita Christian boys track coach Steven Fitzhugh, Dominican girls soccer coach Al Silvas, St. Scholastica girls swimming coach Chris Prator and former Choudrant baseball coach Tony Antley were national finalists in their respective sports.
Double Bear Outland watch
Two former Catholic High lineman have landed on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list — LSU’s Emery Jones and Connor Finucane of Army.
Jones, a sophomore, made the watch list along with Tiger teammate Will Campbell. Finucane is a senior and has been two-year starter for Army. He also is a first-team pick on Phil Steele’s 2023 All-Independent team.
Coaches’ Bible study
Istrouma Baptist Church is sponsoring Coaches Outreach Bible study interested area schools free of charge. Former Parkview Baptist coach M.L. Woodruff is coordinating this effort.
Each high school that registers will host once-a-week Bible studies at their school. Outreach meeting are scheduled to begin after Labor Day.
Call Woodruff at 225-610-0596 or email him mwoodruff@istrouma.org for added information.
Prep notables
Hannah Kador and Marlon Robertson will be coaching basketball in new places this season.
Kador, a former McKinley and Southern standout, was introduced as head coach at Class 3A Port Allen High this week. She coached Livonia to the Class 4A playoffs this spring. The Pelicans previously hired another Livonia coach, Toby St. Cyr, as their boys basketball coach.
Robertson, who coached St. Helena to multiple district titles, has been hired as Capitol’s new boys basketball coach.
• Walker High multi-sport athlete Jaden Bardales claimed a silver medal in the 100-meter dash at the Junior Olympics championship meet held at Drake University Saturday.
• Former Brusly and Southeastern baseball player Connor Manola is now an assistant coach baseball coach at Memphis under his former SLU, Matt Riser.