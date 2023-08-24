The one constant I see in Louisiana high school sports can be summed up in three words — it’s never boring.
Judge Will Jorden’s decision on Monday to grant a temporary injunction in favor of nine schools looking to undo the LHSAA’s playoff structure for its select/nonselect sports is the latest case in point.
Like the late Yogi Berra said, “It ain’t over, til it’s over.”
So, the LHSAA battle over select/nonselect playoffs continues. Questions about this challenge — and the status of the 2023-24 playoff structure for football, boys/girls basketball, baseball and softball — loom large.
It’s all based on a revised definition of select schools adopted last summer by the LHSAA executive committee.
Jorden’s 19th Judicial District ruling reads like a script from a “Rocky” movie.
Nine central and north Louisiana schools from an LHSAA membership of more than 400 schools won Round 1.
All nine believe they were incorrectly placed on the select schools side a year ago.
Up next, Round 2, is a trial date with time for both sides to plan arguments and call witnesses.
When the next court date happens is one key question. If it’s held in the next month or so, chances of disrupting the football playoffs are likely limited. Going beyond that would push limits if another structure/power ratings system must be put in place.
Speaking of playoff structure, what comes next? Some media sources say the structure reverts to the previous one. LHSAA attorney Mark Boyer said that is not the case, however.
Boyer said the LHSAA is without a structure. To be fair, when I asked the plaintiffs’ attorney, Baton Rouge’s Brian Blackwell, what would happen if his clients won a few weeks ago, he said, “I’m not sure.”
Neither is anyone else. It’s all based on the definition of one not-so-little word — select. Two other words woven into the select/nonselect story over the past decade — unintended consequences — also are in play.
Could this ruling inadvertently topple the 10-year-old split legally? Boyer and others say the possibility exists. That would be the ultimate unintended consequence brought by schools contending they are nonselect, not select.
Blackwell initially said LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine did not have the authority to put a revised select definition up for a vote. Instead, he argued that the revamped select definition was not ratified by a two-thirds vote of LHSAA membership when it should have been. That argument was the winner Monday.
The LHSAA’s rebuttal is that the 2022 select definition exists in a glossary of constitutional terms added in 2020. The glossary was approved as a supplement to the constitution and is not part of it. Seven of the nine schools in the lawsuit voted to approve that 2020 move, according to LHSAA records.
How does this impact the original football split passed in 2013? A definition for select was not included in that proposal. This is something I remember clearly. Nonselect schools were traditional public schools. Select schools included private schools, full magnet schools, laboratory schools and charter schools.
Over the next few months some charter schools argued for and were granted nonselect status. Edna Karr was part of that group. Also, public schools with 25% or more of their enrollment coming from outside their traditional attendance zone would be select schools. That 25% terminology was hard to prove or disprove, and it went away.
The 2022 select definition came close to balancing the two sides. Parishes with open enrollment policies that allow students to attend classes at any school were deemed select.
The six Rapides Parish schools in the lawsuit fit this mold. All charter schools and schools with any magnet component were added too.
It’s a mess and it’s confusing. Frustrating too, because it casts a shadow on the 2023-24 seasons. You know, boring would be a nice change.
Email Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com