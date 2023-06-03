The late Ted Castillo will be honored by the Louisiana legislature with a proclamation that celebrates his life and career before the start of Monday’s session.
Castillo, a mainstay covering high school sports and more for the Morning Advocate for 43 years, died last month at 98.
“Uncle Ted … that’s what I called him … was really something,” said Rep. Charles Owen of Leesville. “He went to high school with my dad. They were roommates and fraternity brothers at LSU.
“He was such a loyal Leesville native and used to come back for homecoming every year. Such a great man … this is something I could do for his family.”
Castillo covered/was involved with high school sports for more than 60 years. He worked at the Morning Advocate from 1948 to 1991, covering high schools and LSU.
He continued to cover games after his retirement and also worked for the LHSAA in a media capacity from 1991-2012.
An inductee into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1987, Castillo claimed the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Writer of the Year award.
Castillo was also honored for a 1975 story he wrote about his son David. The 1971 Super Bowl, the World Series, Billy Cannon’s Halloween night run and the NIT in which LSU and star Pete Maravich were among the other highlights of Castillo’s career.
Prep notables
Guy Blanchard, most recently head softball coach and assistant football coach at Livonia, has been hired as a football assistant at Brusly.
Blanchard was previously the head football coach at West Baton Rouge’s other high school, Port Allen.
• Former University High basketball player T.J. Clayton of Rhodes College placed sixth in the 100 meters at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships held in Rochester, N.Y.
It was in his first year college track season. Clayton's best time in the 100 was 10.44 seconds.
• Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall of Zachary was voted the Outstanding Player at the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
Hall pitched nine innings and got a no decision in a USM’s regional loss to Samford Friday night.
LSU signee Jake Brown of Barbe was honored as Louisiana's Gatorade Player of the Year for baseball. Brown led the Tors to the Division I nonselect semifinals with a 10-2 record, a 1.71 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 74 innings.