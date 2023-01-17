The first of three virtual pre-convention area meetings for LHSAA schools took place Tuesday with principals from the Monroe and Shreveport areas participating.
A meeting for Alexandria/Lafayette administrators is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a Baton Rouge/New Orleans session at 1 p.m. Thursday.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine and other LHSAA staff participate in a review of the agenda for the annual convention set for Jan. 25-27 at the Crowne Plaza.
A focal point for the 2023 meeting will be LHSAA member principals’ votes on whether to ratify a series of actions the LHSAA executive committee put in place for 2022-23 last spring and summer.
Those moves included a new definition of select/nonselect schools and divisional playoff formats for the sports split along select/nonselect lines — football, basketball, baseball and softball.
Plans call for those items to be voted on three different blocks. Included in the blocks are items based on article 4.4.4, which allows the executive committee to make changes in the spirit of fair play.
One block will be a vote on constitutional changes. The others apply to administrative and athletic bylaws.
Bonine told principals on the call that items can be individually pulled out for discussion/debate.
More on LHSAA
Girls basketball teams for West St. John and Cohen were suspended for the remainder of the season after a benches-clearing fight last week. Video of the altercation has been posted on social media.
The LHSAA makes no comment on penalty rulings. But the remainder of games scheduled for both teams are listed as cancellations on the LHSAA website.
• The LHSAA did confirm that a United States District Court/Eastern District of Louisiana case involving former Liberty basketball player Taj Jackson is under appeal.
Jackson received an approved transfer from one Tangipahoa Parish school to another over the summer but was later ruled ineligible by the LHSAA because he did not live in the attendance zone he moved to.
Basketball mission trip
Istrouma Sports, a ministry or Istrouma Baptist Church, is planning a basketball ministry trip to Belize June 24-July 1 that is open to girls/boys high school players who will be in grades 9-12 in 2023-24.
Players will help put on clinics, participate in games and in other community service/outreach. Email M.L. Woodruff at mwoodruff@istrouma.org for more information.
Alumni report
Former West Feliciana star Derius Davis of TCU has declared for the NFL Draft. Davis, one of the nation’s top return specialists, had 5 catches for 105 yards in the Horned Frogs’ CFP playoff loss to Georgia, including a 50-yard catch that set up a TD.
• Quarterback Dylan Mehrotra, who prepped at Episcopal, has committed for Southern University. Mehrotra spent two seasons at UAB, including a redshirt year.
• DeColdest Crawford, a former LSU commitment from Shreveport's Green Oaks, committed to Louisiana Tech. Crawford played for Nebraska last last fall.
In a full-circle kind of moment, ex-Calvary Baptist QB Landry Lyddy, the LSWA’s 2021 Mr. Football, transferred to UAB after starting for Louisiana Tech last fall.