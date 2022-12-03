Finally, the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic picture is crystal clear.
The 16 semifinal games played Friday night across the state set the lineup for the LHSAA’s football title games begin Thursday at the Caesars Superdome.
There were some surprises. Most notable is the fact that none of the eight finals — four select and four nonselect — will feature a No. 1 vs. No. 2 playoff seed.
That tidbit might concern some people. For most of us, it shows how balanced the teams were in the LHSAA’s revamped playoff system.
Louisiana’s high school football “name brands” are represented and there are teams and coaches that garnered title-game berths for the first time in decades.
Here are some fast facts to know:
School snapping the longest Prep Classic drought: Brother Martin in Division I select. The Crusaders last appeared in the LHSAA’s signature event in 1989. Brother Martin lost to Ouachita 35-7 in the Class 4A final that year.
Next in line is Ruston in Division I nonselect. The Bearcats lost to north Louisiana rival West Monroe 32-14 in the 1998 Class 5A title game.
New to the party: North DeSoto makes its first Prep Classic appearance in the Division II nonselect final. NDHS also will be the first team with the nickname “Griffins” to advance to an LHSAA football title game.
And he’s back: North DeSoto coach Dennis Dunn returns to the Prep Classic for the first time since 2005, when he coached Shreveport’s Evangel Christian to a 42-7 win over Opelousas Catholic in the Class 1A final.
Dunn won titles in three classes at Evangel — Class 1A, 3A and 5A. He then became the first football coach at Louisiana College, now Louisiana Christian University, and was head coach at Pineville High before moving to North DeSoto.
Like father, like son: The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner was a student at Trafton (which was latter renamed Dunham) in 1990 when his father, Dale Weiner, coached Catholic High to the Class 4A final against Ruston.
Dale Weiner won a Division I select title at Catholic in 2015. Neil Weiner has Dunham in its first title game since winning a 1A title 2004.
The Baton Rouge area’s other father-son title-game combo is Bucky and Guy Mistretta. Bucky Mistretta won two titles at Ascension Catholic and Guy Mistretta, currently Dutchtown’s head coach, is a former Dunham coach who won titles at Redemptorist and Livonia.
Also notable ... Guy Mistretta and Neil Weiner were both part of Sid Edwards' staff at Redemptorist. Ruston quarterbacks coach Steven Ensminger Jr. is the son of former LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.
And they’re back: Because it is a new playoff format, it is not correct to call any of the 2021 champions, even if they are returning in the same division, defending champions. Division III select St. Charles Catholic holds that distinction.
It is fair to call the Comets in Division III select and Division IV nonselect Homer (2021 Class 1A champion) returning champions.
Runner-up finishers from a year ago who are back in the mix are Division III nonselect Union Parish (Class 3A in 2021), Division III nonselect Many (2A) and Division II select Lafayette Christian (Division III select).
You again? One complaint about the previous select/nonselect format was that you saw the same matchups year in and year out. A new format brought some intriguing new matchups as teams found themselves paired with different teams in new division groups.
There are a few notable rematches. For example, it is the third year in a row that Division III select Dunham and St. Charles will meet in the playoffs. Ditto that for Division I nonselect Destrehan and Ruston.