Are you ready for baseball playoff brackets? The LHSAA will release its playoff pairings for all 10 divisions — five select divisions and five nonselect divisions — on Tuesday.
Once scores from Monday’s final regular-season games are submitted, the LHSAA will produce a final set of power ratings for each division. Schools will be given time to review and dispute issues with game results and power points listed early Tuesday. LHSAA staff will then resolve any issues before releasing the playoff pairings.
It is the first time the LHSAA has used the divisional format for baseball. The new format calls for 24 qualifiers on each nonselect bracket and 20 on four of the five select brackets. The Division V select bracket will feature 10 teams.
Teams in Divisions I, II and III will play best-of-3 series through the quarterfinals. Division IV-V teams play single games. Semifinalists in all divisions advance to the LHSAA baseball tournament on May 9-13 at Sulphur’s McMurry Park.
Calvin nets win, mourns
Winn Parish-based Calvin elected to play its Division V nonselect softball playoff game and beat Castor 13-3 on Monday, two days after the shooting death of their coach, Chad Camp.
The Winn Parish Sheriff’s office stated in a news release that a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting. Camp coached Calvin to a Class C title a year ago.
EBR AD retires
Lynn Williamson, East Baton Rouge Parish’s director of student activities including athletics, begins her retirement on Tuesday.
Williamson spent 37 years as a physical education teacher and administrator in the EBR school system. EBR has not announced who will assume Williamson’s role.
Recruiting news
Zachary guard Brandon Hardy made it official, signing with UL last week. Hardy averaged 21.9 points per game.
Meanwhile, Southern Lab defensive back Dylan Day committed to Miami over the weekend. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Day is rated as the No. 18 player in Louisiana for 2024, according to On3 sports.