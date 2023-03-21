With a new site and a new format, the LHSAA powerlifting state championships has already maxed out in more ways than one.
Yes, every lifter also looks to get their maximum effort during the meet that begins Wednesday in its new home, the Cajundome in Lafayette. The meet also moves to a four-day format to better accommodate a maximum number of qualifiers — 1,110.
This is the 40th season of powerlifting in Louisiana. It became an LHSAA event in 2014. Competition begins at 10 a.m. each day, including Wednesday when it begins with Division IV and Division V boys lifters.
“We’re excited to get in there and get started,” said meet director Joe Ryan of Denham Springs. “This setup will be similar to what we had at the Rapides Parish Coliseum a few years ago.
“The warmup area will be on the main floor, which by itself makes things logistically better for coaches. Having it split up over four days will make it more efficient for everyone.”
The previous format had Divisions IV-V boys competing on one day with girls in all five divisions lifting the next day. Divisions I, II and III boys lifted on the third day. Now it's Division IV and V boys on Wednesday; Division IV, V girls (Thursday), Division I, II and III girls Friday; and Division I, II, III boys on Saturday.
Lutcher will be a school to watch once again, as the Bulldogs seek a 16th straight girls title and a second boys title in the past three years on their move up to Division II.
There is more to the story than just one team of Bulldogs. Ascension Catholic enters Wednesday’s Division V boys competition as the reigning champion. The Bulldogs will battle with Ruston’s Cedar Creek for the title. Cedar Creek is the Division V girls favorite with ACHS also expected to be in the mix.
Another traditional power, the Port Allen girls, is a heavy favorite in Division III. An up-and-coming St. Michael boys team is expected to battle Lutcher for the Division II boys crown. The Warriors’ Sammy Trmonte (114 pounds) and Emilio Perez (242) are top qualifiers.
West Monroe is the reigning boys/girls champion for Division I. Though no local team factors in the title mix in the highly competitive top class, but there are individuals to note. On the girls side, Zachary’s Jaydan Jackson set a number of state records last season at 165 pounds. She holds a commanding 345-pound lead (for combined weight on the squat, deadlift and bench press) over the next closest entrant.
The Lutcher girls have seven lifters who lead their weight classes. Two lifters competing at 145, Blair Ursin and Amiya Fobb, both have 810-pound total lifts, with Ursin getting the top-seeded nod based on body weight.
Catholic’s Happy Butler has a 115-pound edge on competitors in the 132-pound class. Central’s Luke Miller, competing in the 275-pound class, has the top regional total while Live Oak’s Landon Wall leads the 198-pound weight class.
Another competitor to watch is Central’s Kaiden Lang, the 275 champion a year ago. Lang is second at 242 this time around, with a regional lift just 10 pounds less than the top qualifier.
There is one other multisport competitor to note. Division V Holden’s Taylor Douglas, leads the superheavyweight class is also the Rockets’ star softball pitcher.