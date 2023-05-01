What amounts to a final stretch run for the LHSAA’s spring sports seasons will include plenty of athletes making stretch runs of their own this week.
The LHSAA outdoor track and field state meet begins Thursday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium with a new format that puts Louisiana’s smallest three classifications together in one meet.
Meanwhile, baseball playoffs in all 10 divisions are in the quarterfinal stage with berths at next week’s LHSAA tourney at Sulphur’s McMurry Park at stake.
LHSAA track
Competitors in Class 1A, B and C compete together on Thursday to open the three-day LHSAA meet. Field events begin at noon with running events to follow at 2:30 p.m. Previously, teams in Class B, C or Class 1A/2A competed on the first day of the three-day meet, leaving the state’s three largest classes to compete together on Saturdays.
Under this new system, field events begin at noon, with running events to follow at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Friday meet features qualifiers in Class 2A and 3A with start times of 1:30 p.m. for field events and 4 p.m. for running events.
Teams in 4A and 5A close out the meet Saturday with field events again starting at 1:30 p.m. and running events also at 4 p.m.
Baseball
The quarterfinal round features two notable all-local matchups and a best-of three series between BR and Nola powers in one of the LHSAA’s highest select division.
Action begins Wednesday with top-seeded Catholic High (34-2) hosting No. 9 John Curtis (20-9-1) in Division I select action at 6 p.m. The second game of the best-of-three series follows at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Curtis beat Catholic in the 2017 Division I select final in which current LSU player Cade Beloso was Curtis’ star player.
The Dunham School (20-12), seeded fourth, hosts No. 5 Parkview Baptist (30-6) in the first game of a best-of-three Division III select series set to begin at 6 Thursday.
Meanwhile, second-seeded Ascension Catholic (23-8) hosts No. 7 Central Private (22-8) in a single elimination Division IV select game at Donaldsonville’s LaLa Regira Field. That game also is set for 6.
One nonselect series starts Wednesday with third-seeded Doyle (24-8) hosting No. 6 Rosepine (20-10) in a Division III best-of-three also at 6 p.m. Rosepine beat Doyle in the last two Class 2A title games.
OTHER SINGLE ELIMINATION GAMES: Another single-elimination game set for Thursday in Division IV select has No. 5 Catholic High of Pointe Coupee (26-9) travels to play No. 4 Opelousas Catholic (23-9), a District 6-1A rival, at 4 p.m.
In Division V, fifth-seeded Family Christian (13-13) at No. 4 Claiborne Christian (8-15) at 2 p.m. Friday.
OTHER PLAYOFF SERIES: Top-seeded Lutcher (25-6) is a second nonselect quarterfinalist set to host a series. The Bulldogs face No. 8 Lakeshore (21-11) in game one also set for 6 p.m. Thursday. Lutcher won the 3A title last year.
Eighth-seeded U-High (23-9), a Division II runner-up a year ago, travels to top-seeded St. Charles Catholic (28-6-1) in Division III action that starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. St. Charles won the Division III select title in 2022.
All three remaining Division I nonselect teams travel this weekend, beginning their respective series at 6 p.m. Thursday.
No. 8 St. Amant (27-10) begins its best-of-three series Division I nonselect series at top-seeded West Monroe (31-4). The teams met in the Class 5A final a year ago with WMHS winning the title.
Fifth-seeded Live Oak (30-6) travels to No. 4 Sam Houston (29-4), while Central (25-11), seeded 11th, begins at series at No. 3 Sulphur (22-4).