The two-page public agenda for the LHSAA’s fall executive committee meeting that begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the LHSAA office is deceptive.
That's because committee members will begin the two-day meeting with more than 270 pages of documentation and data to sift through.
“It’s a lengthy agenda because of the paperwork involved inside the packet,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. “We don’t itemize things for the public agenda.
“I believe we have three schools appealing rulings the first day. There will be reports (Tuesday). And then on Wednesday, we’ll set the agenda for the (January) convention and discuss classification, because this is a classification year.”
The status of a lawsuit by nine member schools over the LHSAA’s current definition of a select school is not on the agenda. The suit remains in limbo almost a month after the schools were granted a temporary restraining order with no trial date set. The lawsuit likely will be included in Wednesday’s legal report done in executive session.
There is time set aside to discuss school/athletic attendance zones on Tuesday. A change LHSAA member schools approved by a 196-172 vote in January removed the wording “same school system” from its eligibility guidelines.
That change made students who moved from a parochial middle school ineligible as freshmen at a parochial high school in another attendance zone. Previously, they were eligible.
“I’ve had three Catholic schools reach out to me on this and that’s it,” Bonine said. “The history of this goes all the way back to the 1990s and Act 465 and how that law went away when the LHSAA sued and was ruled to be a private organization.”
The Wednesday portion of the meeting starts at 9 a.m. Setting the 2024 January convention agenda and preparing for the two-year classification process that begins this fall are the major items.
Meeting notes
Assistant executive director Michael Federico will ask the committee to adjust the dates for the LHSAA’s 2024 and 2025 soccer championships by one week to avoid Mardi Gras conflicts on Tuesday.
• There are 45 proposals on tap to be vetted for inclusion on the 2024 January convention agenda. Schools had until Aug. 31 to submit proposals.
• The LHSAA entered the 2023-24 school year with 404 schools, six less than a year ago. It will take 203 schools to pass items requiring a simple majority. Items that require a two-thirds vote to pass will need 269 votes.
• Under the current definition for select/nonselect schools, Bonine said 216 schools (53%) are nonselect and 188 (47%) are select.