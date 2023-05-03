Small schools will undoubtedly rule when the LHSAA outdoor track and field meet begins Thursday with competition for teams in Class 1A, B and C at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
The move might seem a bit unorthodox, but conflicts in 2021 prompted the LHSAA to change its format this year with the approval of coaches/administrators. Field events start at noon, followed by running events at 2:30 p.m. Teams in Class 3A/2A compete Friday, followed by a 5A/4A meet Saturday.
“Two years ago, we had a conflict with LSU’s graduation being the same day as the Saturday meet with three classes,” LHSAA assistant executive director Adam MacDowell explained. “LSU asked us to limit the crowd on Saturday and we tried this.
“To our surprise, there were a lot of happy coaches. Things ran smoothly all three days. On Saturday, instead of having the three largest classes there were only two and the smaller crowd made it easier for parking and for people to find places to sit.”
With three classes, the Thursday time schedule starts earlier to accommodate the number of events. There are two notable offsetting factor.
Teams in the smaller classes do not compete in the 4x800-meter relay. In the other classes, the 4x800 relays are held 90 minutes before the start of other running events. Smaller teams do not qualify nine competitors in all event.
Family Christian and Jehovah-Jireh are among the Baton Rouge area teams to watch in Class C. Holden and Maurepas are part of the Class B contingent. Southern Lab is among the Class 1A teams to note.
There are football recruiting connections to note. St. Martin’s running back Harlem Berry, one of the top 2025 recruits, will compete in the 100 meters.
Meanwhile Southern Lab’s Dylan Day, a recent 2024 Miami commitment as a defensive back, will compete in the 200 and on relays.