You would think the annual LHSCA Coaches Clinic set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge would have little to do with the transfer portal or a team roster.
That's not exactly the case for the summer event for high school coaches.
“This is a busy time for colleges recruiting players in the transfer portal, and we’ve had multiple college coaches who were set to speak ask for their time or day to be swapped,” LHSCA director Eric Held said. “Some could not make it.
“So, the schedule of speakers has been fluid … it has changed and shifted over the last month. It’s just where we are in the college and high school sports now.”
For Held, the list of speakers is like a team roster. It does include plenty of notables such as Tulane’s Lisa Stockton, who has the most all-time wins as a Louisiana college women's basketball coach.
McNeese men’s basketball coach Will Wade, the former LSU coach, and LSU women’s basketball associate coach Bob Starkey are on the schedule, too.
So are three coaches coming off impressive postseasons — Nicholls baseball head coach Mike Silva, along with softball head coaches James Landreneau of McNeese and Amanda Nordberg of Bossier Parish Community College.
Southern’s Eric Dooley and Sonny Cumbie of Louisiana Tech are notable head football coaches set to speak.
Gone by the wayside is something that used to be an LHSCA staple — a keynote speaker. The LHSCA has not had one in a few years.
Scheduling and rising costs to secure a big-name speaker made organizers opt for local speakers and career development sessions.
“After the pandemic and even before that, it got harder to get speakers,” Held said. “Offering things that provide value like the medical sessions Ochsner hosts, sessions for administrators, sessions about recruiting … is of value to our membership now.”
Yes, it’s a 2023 thing.
A new hashtag
First, thank you to everyone who reached out to congratulate me on winning the 2022 Louisiana Sportswriter of the Year from the National Sports Media Association. I am very blessed.
Also, most of us put some kind of hashtag on Twitter, which notes an event, a player or an organization like #LHSAA. I will be adding a new one for 2023-24 and perhaps beyond.
It’s #livelikebritt.
Last week the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, Natchitoches and Northwestern State mourned the death of attorney Jack Britton Jr. “Britt,” as we called him, has been associated with the LSWA for more than two decades.
Yes, he provided legal advice. Britt was also a true “character” with some escapades that were legendary. He smiled and loved life more than just about anyone I knew.
More importantly, he always sought out ways to help others. After hello, he would add, “Is there anything I can do for you?”
Not a bad model to follow.