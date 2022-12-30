Liberty Magnet and Port Allen, each sporting a No. 1 LHSAA boys basketball power ratings, used different methods, but each picked up a win Friday afternoon in the Hoopfest Big 10 Classic tournament at Scotlandville.
Liberty (8-1), the top-rated team in Division I select, relied on defense in forcing 26 turnovers in a 51-34 win over Evangel Christian. Port Allen (13-1), which holds the top spot in Division III nonselect, had four players score in double figures in a 65-50 win over Hahnville.
Port Allen dropped its first game of the season earlier in the week, but came out determined against Hahnville. The Pelicans made six of their first eight shots, and raced out to a 17-4 lead. Hahnville (10-8) made runs in the second and fourth quarters, but never got closer than seven points.
“We talked about putting that (loss) behind us,” Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson said. “We didn’t want to dwell on it, but we wanted to remember the mistakes we made. We wanted to come out and focus on getting back on the winning side.”
Port Allen used a balanced attack that featured eight 3-pointers to accomplish that goal. Elliott McQuillan led the Pelicans with 22 points while Frank Samuel added 16. Also playing key roles were Isaiah Howard (12 points) and Aries Lewis (10 points).
Hahnville’s Cameron Lumar was the game’s top scorer with 25 points. The Tigers made just 6 of 18 free throws, and missed chances to tighten up the game.
Hahnville scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to slice a 16-point Port Allen lead to 53-45. The Pelicans made 10 of 12 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
“For the most part, I thought we played well,” Jackson said. “We had some moments where the energy dropped and there was some miscommunication, but overall we played well.”
Liberty started slowly against Evangel. The score was 6-6 after one quarter, and Evangel led 13-10 before the Patriots defense sparked a 13-2 run to close the first half.
During the run, Liberty forced six turnovers. The Patriots went 6 for 8 from the field while the Eagles turned the ball over six times and didn’t get off a shot.
Hahnville scored the first four points of the third quarter before Liberty righted itself. The Patriots led 38-27 after three quarters and by as many as 15 points in the fourth.
“We're a different team,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “It might look ugly sometimes, but we’re a real defensive team. Offensively we were slow today, but my guys get after it on the defensive end so we’ll be fine.”
Liberty’s Marquise McPipe scored 12 points while Je’Cal Bryant had 11 for Evangel.