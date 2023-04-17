The teams in District 5-5A play two-game, home-and-home series in the regular season, but Monday night’s game between Live Oak and St. Amant left fans wanting a third game.
Live Oak came roaring back from a four-run deficit to take a 10-6 win over St. Amant at Live Oak as the teams finished tied atop the district standings.
St. Amant (25-9, 8-2) defeated Live Oak 7-4 at home on Friday. Live Oak (26-8, 8-2) fell behind 4-0 in the first inning before rallying to earn a split.
Both teams came into the game among the top seven in the LHSAA power ratings. They will find out how much effect, if any, Tuesday’s game had when the playoff pairings are released Wednesday.
“(St. Amant) is a good team,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw them again at the state tournament in a couple of weeks. It was a battle. That was two evenly matched teams.”
The Gators struck first with four runs on four hits off of Eagles starter Sawyer Pruitt. Live Oak battled back with two runs in the second and one in the third.
Live Oak’s breakthrough came in the fifth, when it scored five runs on five hits and a St. Amant error to take an 8-6 lead.
Cooper Smith drove in the first run of the inning with a sacrifice fly. After Kenny Berard singled home another run, the Gators nearly got out of the inning, but the St. Amant outfield lost Hayden Everett’s fly ball to right in the lights. Instead of collecting the third out, St. Amant saw two more runs come around to score.
Brayden Allen finished off the rally with an RBI single. From there, Live Oak brought in reliever Hunter Owens, who threw two scoreless innings to close out the game.
“A lot of teams go down 4-0 and they’ll pack it up. Not this team,” Cassard said. “This team is resilient, they fight back with good approaches at the plate. And we had some other pitchers come in and do a really good job.”
St. Amant starter Layne Swanson went 2⅔ innings. He allowed two runs in the second, and gave way to Lawson Bourgeois in the third when back-to-back doubles pulled Live Oak to within 4-3 of the Gators.
St. Amant responded in the top of the fourth. Blaise LaLonde and Bourgeois hit back-to-back RBI doubles to give the Gators a 6-3 lead that would hold up until the bottom of the fifth.
“Looking back at where we came from on Day 1, we’ve come a long way,” St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata said. “To be co-champions in this district, we’re very proud of that. To split with (Live Oak) and come away with half a championship is an honor.”