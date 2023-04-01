Live Oak baseball coach Jesse Cassard acknowledged his team’s good fortune Saturday.
The Eagles trailed by a run and had one hit entering the top of the seventh inning. Live Oak then produced a pair of two-out singles in the seventh and eighth innings to claim a 3-2 District 5-5A victory over Dutchtown at Griffin Park.
“The first five innings I don’t think anything happened very well for us,” Cassard said. “The last two, I don’t think anything could have gone better. That’s how the game is.”
Live Oak (22-5, 2-1 in 5-5A) scored three unearned runs, but none bigger than the last two against Dutchtown (19-6, 2-1), which opened the seventh with a throwing error. After a pair of outs — the second a groundout moving Hayden Everett to second — lead-off batter Lane Lusk singled to left field to score Everett.
Part of Live Oak’s late-game theatrics included sterling pitching from Jacob Galloway, who relieved starter Braxton Demopolis in the bottom of the seventh after Jaxon Buratt’s leadoff double off the wall in right.
Galloway then hit the first batter he faced — Cooper Dailey — before coaxing a groundball near the third-base bag. Third baseman Brayden Allen stepped on third and threw out Zack Berry for a crucial double play, and Galloway struck out pinch-hitter Leif Watkins on three pitches.
The Eagles’ leadoff batter Trevor Hodges reached in the eighth on a dropped third strike and was sacrificed to second by Kenny Berard. After a flyout to center for the second out, Brock Davis — who collected two of his team’s three hits — had an RBI single to right against reliever Paden Pitre (1-1).
Galloway (4-0) allowed a leadoff single to Dutchtown’s Casey McCoy in the eighth but retired the next three Griffins.
“Credit to those guys,” Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “They got some timely hits at the end with two outs. (William) Kibbe put us in a great position to get a chance for a win, and at the end of the day we didn’t get it done.
"You credit those guys. They played well, they never quit. My guys never quit. I thought it was a great high school baseball game for any fan. It went their way today.”
Davis (2 for 4) broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the fourth when Dutchtown answered with two runs on three hits in the bottom half of the inning against Demopolis. Caden Hughes doubled in Pierson Parent with two outs. Following a hit batter, Dailey tied the game at 2-2 on a run-scoring single.
“We’ve got to get some rest because they’re going to come for blood on Tuesday,” Cassard said of the 6 p.m. rematch at Live Oak. “That’s a really good team. It was fun.”